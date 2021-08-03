Springdale teen charged as adult pleads guilty to fleeing, injuring police officers

FAYETTEVILLE -- A teen charged as an adult for running over two Springdale police officers in 2018 while driving a stolen car pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County Circuit Court.

Jimta Luther, 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of battery in the first degree involving a police officer, theft by receiving, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and fleeing.

Circuit Judge Diane Warren sentenced Luther to 40 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction with 20 suspended on the battery charge; 10 years, suspended, on the theft charge; six years, suspended, on the leaving the scene charge; and, six years, suspended, on the fleeing charge.

Luther is also facing deportation to the Marshall Islands when he's released from prison, according to deputy prosecutor Denis Dean.

Luther was 15 at the time of the incident but was prosecuted as an adult at the request of the Springdale Police Department, according to Dean.

"This was an extremely serious crime committed by an individual who had threatened law enforcement in the past," Dean said Monday. "These two officers were just doing their job by protecting the property of Springdale residents and could have lost their lives for it."

Springdale police received a call about suspicious people in the area of 707 Woodridge Drive in the early hours of Oct. 12, 2018. The caller said he was on his way home from work and could see two people on the security camera outside his house, according to a Police Department news release.

When officers arrived at the home and began to check the area, they found several people in a stolen Nissan Altima with the headlights off. Officer Ashley Booth approached the car, and the driver fled at a high rate of speed, striking Booth and throwing him onto the hood. Officer Annelisa Hoffman was also hit as the car sped away, according the news release.

The car eventually hit the homeowner in his vehicle head-on. All occupants of the stolen car fled on foot. A search ensued involving a police dog, and four people were arrested, including Luther. Two more teens were arrested the following day.

Booth and Hoffman were both taken to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale where they were treated for severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries and wasn't taken to a hospital, according to police.