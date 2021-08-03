BASKETBALL

Ozarks hires women's coach

The University of the Ozarks hired Shauna Watson as its new women's basketball coach Monday.

Watson, of Fort Wayne, Ind., led NCAA Division III Earlham College in Indiana to three Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament appearances in her four seasons at the school.

Before coaching at Earlham College, Watson spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Indiana Tech University.

Watson was a three-year starter at Hanover College in Hanover, Ind.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services