Two projects aim to bring more homes to Lowell

LOWELL -- The Planning Commission on Monday approved two projects that are expected to bring 202 homes to the city.

Commission members voted in favor of a preliminary plat for Lakewood Subdivision phase eight at the corner of Zion Church Avenue and Zion Church Street. The new subdivision will include 137 lots, as well as water and sewer line extensions, according to engineer Taylor Lindley of Crafton Tull.

Around 400 homes already have been built during the first seven phases of the development, Lindley said.

The developer is working with the city on the possibility of connecting to Rogers' Cross Creek subdivision, Lindley said.

One of the streets in Cross Creek, Willow Ridge Way, is in Lowell, so emergency responders have to drive through Rogers to access the street, said Karen Davis, community development director. A connecting street would solve the issue and improve public safety, she said.

A large-scale development permit for the Tucker Mixed Use Development, which will include patio homes, town homes and commercial space, was also approved.

The development at 906 N. Bloomington St. will include 37 patio homes, 28 townhome units and commercial space, according to engineer Reed Hill of Crafton Hill. The developer will provide the streets and outlets for future development, he said.