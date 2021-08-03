Warholm crushes 400-hurdles record

TOKYO -- Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles today, finishing in 45.94 to break the old mark by 0.76 seconds.

One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype.

Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, a mark that also crushed the 46.7 that Warholm set last month.

Warholm tore open his jersey when he crossed the line first. He flashed the same mouth-gaping look of amazement as when he announced himself on the world stage with his victory at the world championships in 2017.

Alison dos Santos of Brazil finished third in 46.72, as six of the eight runners broke either a world, continent or national record.

It was a race that more than lived up to expectations on a steamy afternoon at a mostly empty Olympic Stadium.

The hype for this showdown started building at U.S. Olympic trials in June, when Benjamin became only the fourth man to break 47 seconds with a run of 46.83 and pronounced he thought he had a low-46 in him.

Warholm responded a few weeks later by running the 46.70, breaking the 29-year-old world record held by American Kevin Young since the Barcelona Olympics.

Malaika Mihambo of Germany took the top spot in the women's long jump with a 7-meter leap on her final attempt to edge U.S. veteran Brittney Reese for the Olympic gold medal.

Mihambo won the world championship title in 2019 and finished just off the podium in fourth place at the 2016 Olympics.

The 34-year-old Reese now has back-to-back Olympic silver medals at the Tokyo Games and from Rio de Janeiro after winning the title at London in 2012.

The four-time world champion had the chance to win with the final jump of the competition but couldn't improve on her best mark of 6.97 meters.

Ese Brume of Nigeria, who led after the first round and was in the top spot again after the fourth, also finished on 6.97 meters and took bronze on a countback.

Also, Allyson Felix won her first-round heat of the 400 as she began her Tokyo quest for a 10th Olympic medal.

The 35-year-old Felix, who's competing at her fifth Olympics, has six gold medals and three silvers on her resume. She's tied with Jamaican great Merlene Ottey for the most women's track medals in Olympic history. Felix has a chance to medal in the 400 and may have another shot in the women's 1,600 this weekend.

Before her race, she was introduced as a legend.

Felix ran in spikes designed by her new company, Saysh. It made the moment more special. The only thing missing was her young daughter, Camryn, who's back home.

"It's changed everything," Felix said of motherhood. "It's given me a different drive. ... I think it's even more meaningful to be on this stage as a mom."