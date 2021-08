Cotter, 1907: "The home of the Baptists. Forty baptized at one time." Today the White River is cold enough for trout due to the releases from the dams that formed deep water reservoirs, but a century ago the free-flowing stream would have been a lot warmer when the September postcard was mailed to Okalona in Clark County.

