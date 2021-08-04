Arsenal schedules controlled fires

The community should not be alarmed if they see large plumes of smoke coming from Pine Bluff Arsenal this week through Aug. 31, depending on the weather. The Arkansas Forestry Commission will be conducting prescribed and controlled burns, according to a news release.

These burns serve as an environmental benefit, not only to reduce wildfire risk by removing fuel levels and loading from the forest floor, but also act as timber stand and wildlife habitat improvements.

The planning of controlled burns includes safety plans, smoke management plans, and fire intensity levels to include flame heights and flame speeds. All controlled burns will be conducted by specially trained and equipped crews skilled at fire management operations, according to the release.

U.S. to provide wildfire equipment

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for wildland fire suppression kits through Oct. 1. Eighty-five kits will be awarded to rural volunteer fire departments, according to a news release.

The kits will provide specialized equipment including up to 10 fire-resistant coveralls, up to 10 pairs of firefighting gloves, two backpack leaf blowers, two collapsible backpack water pumps, and six leaf rakes.

The Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant program is administered by the Forestry Division's Rural Fire Protection office and funded by the U.S. Forest Service.

Applications should be submitted to a district forester. The application is available at https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Application.pdf.

Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or (501) 679-3183 or www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.