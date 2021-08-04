Sections
Bentonville Planning Commission approves three developments

by NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 1:00 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved three large-scale developments including a townhouse project, a bank and a barbecue restaurant.

Plans for the 7th Street Townhomes at 207 and 209 S.E. Seventh St. show a 7,635-square-foot townhome development with six units. Each townhome will contain three bedrooms and be about 1,275 square feet, according to planning documents. The townhomes will be accessed through a single ingress/egress point on Southeast B Street, according to planning documents.

A United Bank is planned at 2411 S.W. 14th St., near the intersection with Been Road. Plans show an 11,075-square-foot business, retail and bank building.

The Beach BBQ restaurant is proposed at 1080 S.E. 14th St., just west of Southeast J Street. Plans detail the expansion of a bank building into a 3,673-square-foot restaurant.

Print Headline: Planning Commission approves three developments

