Conditioning priority as Zebras hit the field

The sun set over Jordan Stadium at Pine Bluff High School as the Zebras finished their practice-ending wind sprints Monday, but it didn't really take dusk to keep them cool as they had conditioned in helmets, shirts and shorts.

"The good Lord gave us some pretty good weather," third-year Coach Rod Stinson said after the first practice of preseason camp.

"That helped us out a whole lot. Just trying to get everybody back in the swing of things. We definitely have to work out kinks. We're going to be in helmets and shorts for three days, so we'll get a lot of teaching in."

In a 2020 season shortened by the covid-19 pandemic, Pine Bluff overcame a 1-3 start to the season and made the 6A state playoffs, only to lose a close call to Mountain Home. Pine Bluff finished 4-4 and 3-2 in the 6A-East Conference.

Youth, as well as safety, will have to serve Pine Bluff well this time around. There are 18 seniors on a preseason roster of 59.

"We have a bunch of young guys," senior left guard and defensive tackle Michael Woods said. "We don't have as many seniors as we did. We have to make sure everybody knows what to do when they get on the field whenever they got an opportunity."

If the Zebras can avoid any interruptions, they'll play a 10-game schedule in 2021 starting with a home game against Watson Chapel on Aug. 27, followed by a Sept. 3 home contest against Dollarway.

More than just playing games, Stinson said depth is crucial to the Zebras' pursuit of their first conference championship since 2017.

"I think the biggest thing is depth, number one, because we ended up getting a lot of guys banged up, and get consistent each day," the former Zebra and University of Arkansas running back said. "We're trying to do a few more things differently, offensively. We're trying to use our personnel groups differently. We're just learning as we go and get the conditioning in. That's the biggest thing."

Junior X'Zaevion Barnett is returning at running back after injuring his medial and lateral collateral ligaments three games into the season. The injuries did not slow Barnett down from playing basketball, where he helped the Zebras win the 5A-South championship.

"I feel like basketball shape transitioned into football shape because you keep up with your stamina," Barnett said.

"I'm looking to come back in and try to help my team the best way I can in order for us to win more games this year."

Stinson started two quarterbacks last season and wants to "stay ready" with two in 2021. Junior Will Howell is returning to that position after sharing time in 2020 with Braylen Hopkins, a senior who's now lining up at wide receiver and free safety. Sophomore Landon Holcomb is now taking snaps under center.

"Howell is taller with a stronger arm and transitioned well" into a starting role last season, Stinson said. "Holcomb definitely is going to be the future of this program. We want to get him reps and get him prepared as well."

Wideout Courtney Crutchfield, also known for his basketball exploits, emerged onto the scene as a freshman wideout and hit the radars of major-college recruits. He's expected to remain a common target for the Zebra quarterbacks.

"He definitely can stretch the field," Stinson said. "He has athleticism and has great speed. His knowledge of the game has gotten better each year. We saw him in eighth grade and as ninth-grader, we started him slow and turned him loose toward the end of the year and ended up having a pretty good season for us."

Pine Bluff is counting on middle linebacker Devin Johnson and defensive tackle Marquis Stone, both juniors, to anchor the defense.

Stinson plans to rotate a number of players in and out of the secondary.

"We're just trying to get everybody to a point where they're understanding what we're doing," Stinson said. "We're a read defense."

Two Pine Bluff High School players run across Jordan Stadium at the end of practice Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Michael Woods