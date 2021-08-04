Marriage Licenses

Nacery Perez Vanegas, 27, and Ashley Wheeler, 26, both of Little Rock.

Michael Smith, 50, and Heather Jennings, 45, both of Coldwater, Miss.

Ashley Gleason, 34, and Dakota Stover, 29, of Sherwood.

Marc Ford, 35, of North Little Rock, and Mercedes Morgan, 28, of Maumelle.

Marlin Williams, 38, and Ronalda Greer, 34, both of Baton Rouge, La.

Maggie Noyles, 21, of Maumelle, and Bret Bishop, 22, of Little Rock.

Joshua Nail, 24, and Kaylee McKenney, 22, both of Little Rock.

Marcus Cuningkin, Jr., 23, and Ty'Lee Liu, 34, both of Little Rock.

Jason Reed, 26, and Jessica McDonough, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Edgar Chauvin, 27, and Savannah Cooper, 27, both of Charlotte, N.C.

Jessica Ibarra, 26, and Luis Campos Martinez, 34, both of Little Rock.

Kevin Santoyo, 20, and Lesly Castro, 19, both of Little Rock.

Stormy Giddens, 23, and Cory Huffman, 28, both of Little Rock.

LaToya Johnson, 37, and Hubert Seahorn, 40, both of Little Rock.

Aaron Showalter, 52, and Lisa Bylander, 49, both of Little Rock.

Rebecca Moniz, 19, and Hunter Watson, 20, both of Jacksonville.

Tonya Wilson, 32, and John Shackleford, 22, both of Jacksonville.

Keyonna Hamilton, 24, and Carlos Jones, 29, both of Jacksonville.

Ginassa Adams, 23, and Dustin Misner, 30, both of Ward.

Divorces

FILED

21-2482 Breanna McKenzie v. Antonio Bland.

21-2483 Courtney Felton v. Johnny Felton.

21-2484 Rodney Hill v. Serena Hill.

21-2485 Robert Chambers v. Sarah Davis.

21-2486 Briana Winston v. Kevin Winston.

21-2487 Casonda Davis v. Jeremy Davis.

21-2488 Thania Johnson v. Corliss Johnson.

21-2489 Jennifer Cole v. Caleb Cole.

GRANTED

20-2025 Maria Hairston-Akins v. Alvin Akins.

21-75 Randy Lynch v. Vicki Lynch.

21-703 Mary Bell v. Maurice Bell.

21-1327 Ethan Altom v. Jillianne Altom.

21-1364 Lillianne Barnum v. Brandon Barnum.

21-1820 Wendy Hickingbotham v. John Reed.

21-2060 Whitney Graham v. John Graham III.