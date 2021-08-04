Delta region gets new club leader from White Hall

A few weeks ago, Dot Dunn Hart was at the Saracen Landing Farmers Market at Pine Bluff. Recently, she was in White Hall. And on another day, Hart was in Dumas volunteering at Hope for the Delta.

On Oct. 21, the White Hall resident will be leading the Delta District Rally, tentatively planned to be held at the University of Arkansas System Rice Research and Extension Center at Stuttgart.

It's part of Hart's responsibility as the newly named Delta District director for the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC.)

While serving in the position, Hart said, "I look forward to working with the county AEHC presidents and the FCS [family consumer services] agents."

She said the council's mission inspires her and she feels encouraged to share what they have to offer.

"I will be focusing on growing and strengthening [the council] with recruiting socials and activities, having a stronger presence in communities through continuing education and leadership development events, and our own community service projects," Hart said.

Jo Ann Carr, a Willing Workers of White Hall member, said she encouraged Hart to run for the position.

"Dot completed an application signed by our county council President Brenda Robinson, and me, the Jefferson County family and consumer sciences agent, and Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council advisor," Carr said about the process.

Hart was elected by the county presidents from across the state during elections held at the AEHC meeting at the Wyndham Hotel at North Little Rock in mid-June.

Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences agent, described Hart as giving, hardworking and dedicated to their mission.

THE JOB IS A GOOD FIT

"My life is supposed to be about community service," Hart said.

She has a business management degree from the University of Kentucky at Lexington, and about 13 years ago, she and her husband, Richard, moved to White Hall.

She hasn't stopped since arriving in Arkansas. Three years ago, she helped form the New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club and until recently served as president.

Currently, she's serving as Jefferson County Council president for the 2021-23 term, and oversees Jefferson County's six extension homemakers clubs: the Willing Workers of White Hall, New Horizons, Camden Road, Heart-N-Hands, Lunch Bunch and Grace Willing Workers.

Hart is also a Master Gardener, extension wellness ambassador, certified extension Get Fit Leader, certified Mediterranean Cooking leader, essential oil wellness advocate, and a certified health coach.

She's a member of the Pine Bluff Christian Women, a volunteer at the Hope of the Delta and at the White Hall Food Pantry. She serves on the Pine Bluff Tree Board and teaches Sunday School.

Her husband is the pastor at the St. Andrews Missionary Baptist Church, and she even cleans the church.

Hart said about her full schedule, "Busy it may seem, but I enjoy it very much."