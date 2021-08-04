Former Franklin County sheriff's deputy gives first testimony in use-of-force trial

FORT SMITH -- A former western Arkansas patrol deputy recounted an incident in which he said he saw his sheriff hit a detainee, who was restrained and not resisting, multiple times in the face.

Jurors heard testimony from the federal government's first witness in its criminal case against Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen, 51, in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

Boen pleaded not guilty to three federal charges of deprivation of rights under color of law on Dec. 17, 2019. His indictment accuses him of using unreasonable force against detainees three separate times from September 2017 to December 2018. His jury trial began Monday.

Former chief deputy Mason Berry told attorney Michael Songer he started working for the Sheriff's Office about 2014. He said on Sept. 14, 2017, while transporting inmate Justin Phillips of Panama, Okla., from the Crawford County jail to the Franklin County jail in Ozark with Boen, Boen went to the rear of the stopped patrol car they were all in, opened the door and hit Phillips in the face area with a closed fist six to seven times that he saw.

Berry testified that while Boen was hitting him, Phillips, who was wearing handcuffs, leg shackles and a "belly chain" around his waist, said, "Anthony, why are you doing this? God, why me?" Berry stood between Boen and Phillips afterward, with Boen eventually getting back in the car and the three driving back to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

It was on the way to the Crawford County jail to get Phillips that Boen told Berry that he would radio that Phillips was going to escape after retrieving him, Berry testified. They got to the jail, picked up Phillips and went back to Franklin County on Interstate 40.

Berry said at this point, Boen, who appeared intoxicated, started yelling at Phillips to "sit back." This was despite Phillips not trying to get up or remove his restraints, instead just sitting silently. Boen then told Berry to pull over at Exit 24 and radio in Phillips was escaping. Berry complied with the vehicle's siren lights on, and he reported Boen's use of force took place afterward in a very rural area without streetlights.

Berry said he provided a false narrative of the events in the incident report he wrote Sept. 18, 2017, to reflect, among other things, Phillips was kicking the partition in the patrol car and fought with Boen. He did so out of fear of losing his job or other repercussions from Boen. He left the Sheriff's Office in late 2017 or early 2018 over the incident despite Boen promoting him to chief deputy.

Berry was cross-examined by Russell Wood, who is representing Boen along with fellow attorney Paul Prater. Berry told Wood when first speaking to the FBI in 2019 during the agency's investigation into Boen, he said Phillips said he held his head while Boen beat him. He denied being put in a position to either be a defendant or witness in this case.

Wood highlighted Phillips' history of trying to escape law enforcement custody in questioning. He drew attention to aspects of Berry's testimony that included a failed escape attempt by Phillips from the Franklin County jail on Sept. 14, 2017, and an instance in which he slipped through his handcuffs while being taken to the Crawford County jail by Berry and another deputy the same day.

Berry admitted during cross-examination he couldn't say Phillips was still in his handcuffs when he pulled his patrol car over with Boen that night. However, Berry claimed to still be able to see Boen strike Phillips multiple times despite the darkness of the surrounding environment and the flashing of his blue siren lights.

In addition, Wood pointed out perceived differences between Berry's testimony Tuesday and the testimony he gave to the federal grand jury in 2019 that ultimately moved to indict Boen. He also used the differences between Berry's testimony and the falsified incident report Berry wrote as a way to question his truthfulness.

The government also called Carolyn McCain, a retired chief deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, as well as Phillips himself, as witnesses. Wood will cross-examine Phillips' testimony after the trial continues at 8:30 a.m. today.