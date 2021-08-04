Fort Smith driver dies in I-540 crash

A Fort Smith man lost control of his vehicle and died in a crash late Tuesday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Darris Hopkins, 32, was driving his 2013 Nissan south on Interstate 540 in Sebastian County when the vehicle went out of control and struck a barrier wall just past the entrance ramp to Rogers Avenue.

The vehicle then traveled across both lanes of traffic, left the roadway and struck the embankment of the ditch before overturning and coming to rest on its side, according to the report.

The weather was clear, and road conditions were normal at the time of the crash, the report said.