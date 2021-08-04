Glad’s plan to expand manufacturing plant gets commission OK

ROGERS — The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a 15,525-square-foot addition to Glad’s manufacturing facility.

The large-scale development will expand the existing 571,471-square-foot facility at 1700 N. 13 St. in the heavy industrial zoning district, according to city planner Amber Long.

The space will be used to expand manufacturing capabilities, according to project manager Robert Williams of Milestone Construction.

Commissioners approved a variance that removed the requirement to provide one parking space for every 600 square feet. They also waived the requirement of one bicycle parking rack per 20 parking spaces.

The facility’s parking lot is already very large and is only two-thirds full at maximum use, Williams said. He said the company already has a bicycle rack that is rarely used.

Commissioners also approved a waiver to street improvement requirements and connectivity standards since the addition is to a small portion of an existing building out of the public’s view.

Since a portion of the property contains a special flood hazard area, the project will require a floodplain development permit before construction begins, Long said.

In other business, commission members denied a request from Oracle Inc., for a conditional use permit to allow a nightclub at 1902 S. Eighth St. in the open display commercial district.

The city’s community development department recommended the request be denied because the property is zoned incorrectly for the comprehensive growth map, is incompatible with existing land use characteristics and would set an incorrect precedent, according to city planner Ethan Hunter. He also said the building was used as an event center by previous owners, which created a frequent nuisance at the location.

Applicant Jose Sanabria said he invested $48,000 in the building to prevent noise from reaching neighbors. Property owner Jian Lin said he invested an additional $150,000 in insulating the roof to prevent sound problems.

Attorney Bill Watkins, representing Azalea Trail Apartments, spoke against the permit during the public hearing portion of the meeting. The complex borders the proposed club to the west and serves people over the age of 55.

Watkins said there is nothing to buffer the sound of music, voices or cars between the club and the apartment complex, especially considering the later hours of operation. The club would be open 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturdays and possibly Fridays, according to the request.

Vicki Lehman, who lives on South 10th Street, also raised concerns about loud music and late hours.

Commissioner Rachel Crawford said that in addition to the incorrect zoning, the club could increase traffic at a nearby intersection that is already prone to wrecks.

Commissioner Mark Meyers also said the incorrect zoning was a problem.

“I do not find this use to be acceptable next to a residential area,” he said.

Other actions

The Rogers Planning Commission:

• Approved a request to rezone 0.52 acres at 623 S. Third St. from neighborhood residential to the neighborhood transition zoning district.

• Approved a conditional use permit to allow a convenience store with gas and vehicle and equipment sales and rental at 1307 W. Hudson Road.

• Approved a conditional use permit to allow vehicle washing at 1602 S. Eighth St.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

Janelle Jessen can be reached by email at jjessen@nwadg.com .