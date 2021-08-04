Troopers: Crash in Drew County kills woman, injures 3 others

A Gould woman died following a crash Tuesday night in Drew County that injured three other people, troopers said.

The wreck happened when a 2003 Saturn Ion traveling west on Arkansas 138 failed to yield at a stop sign at the highway’s intersection with U.S. 65 North just after 10:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle struck the trailer of a freightliner on the right side, the report states.

Troopers said a passenger in the Saturn, Summer Thomas, 24, was killed as a result of the wreck, troopers said. According to the report, both drivers and a minor riding in the Saturn were injured in the crash.

Troopers described conditions as clear at the time of the wreck.

At least 353 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.