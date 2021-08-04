Higher ed call rises to repeal mask law

FAYETTEVILLE -- Faculty leaders from three universities along with student government leaders from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville are asking for the state's anti-masking ordinance to be repealed "to prioritize the health and safety of all college campuses in the state" amid rising cases of covid-19.

A joint resolution from faculty leadership groups at UA, Arkansas Tech University and Southern Arkansas University asks Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state legislators to repeal Act 1002, a state law that took effect last month prohibiting state-supported universities, public schools, state agencies, as well as any state or local official from requiring face coverings.

Hutchinson has called for a legislative special session set to begin today to consider changes to the law amid rising hospitalizations from covid-19.

But Hutchinson, in statements Tuesday, said he's calling for lawmakers to consider granting public school boards an exemption because of children 11 and younger whose age makes them ineligible to receive a covid-19 vaccine. Hutchinson had previously called possibly changing the law a "K-12 issue."

UA's staff senate and student government leaders also signed onto the resolution dated Monday, which asks for repeal of Act 1002 "so that individual college campuses may decide to protect students, staff and faculty by choosing to implement mask requirements in all indoor settings," including classrooms.

Mary Savin, chairman of UA's faculty senate and a professor of microbial ecology, said the resolution was sent to Hutchinson and state lawmakers.

"Given the seriousness of the current covid-19 situation in Arkansas, we are requesting that the governor and legislature respect our and our families' health and safety," Savin said in an email.

UA and other colleges in the 2020-21 academic year imposed campus mask mandates for students and staff members, though these were relaxed for individuals vaccinated against covid-19 after a May update to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The joint resolution, however, cites a revision to that earlier guidance from the CDC, which last week began recommending that, in areas of high covid-19 transmission, fully vaccinated people wear face coverings in public indoor settings.

Last week, a spokesman for UA cited rising cases of covid-19 in a statement urging Hutchinson and lawmakers to consider colleges in talks about revising the anti-masking law.

"Given the changed circumstances since the spring, including the rapid rise in infections and the emergence of the Delta variant, we commend the Governor and legislative leaders working to address this need for K-12 schools and urge them to consider adding higher education institutions as well. This would help increase the likelihood of a safe, in-person fall semester without interruption of instruction or in-person activities while also decreasing the chance of community spread," UA spokesman Mark Rushing said Thursday.

Also Monday, several national education associations issued a statement opposing state restrictions on college campuses when it comes to covid-19 protocols.

"State actions that prevent the use of established and effective public health tools at the same time as COVID-19 cases increase is a recipe for disaster. These restrictions undermine the ability of all organizations, including colleges and universities, to operate safely and fully at a time of tremendous unpredictability," groups, including the American College Health Association, the American Council on Education and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities said in a statement.