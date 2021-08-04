Happy birthday (Aug. 4): Life is good, not because it's problem-free but because it brings you your favorite types of problems — the kind that pay you, introduce you to exciting people and places, and sharpen your talents. Your beautiful attitude bonds you with complementary companions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There is no shortcut to becoming. The stages are often extremely awkward. It will feel scary and false to pretend to be something you're not, which is precisely why transformation is only for the brave (which you are!)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are more resolute and implacable than any opposition you could encounter. If they are stronger, wait until a moment of weakness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People are serving their own interests as they cast you in a role, decide how to see you and predict who you are. Their opinions will be only very slightly useful in your crafting of who you want to be.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If all the world is a stage, today you're the lighting director. You set a mood, direct attention by spotlighting important things and convey your expectations by bringing it brightly up or quietly down.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You have cultivated an ability to see yourself from a distance. This opens you to a wider range of possibilities than most others around you will ever know about. Objectivity is a cornerstone of sophistication and maturity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Humor will accelerate relationships. Connection, trust and communication happen inside of a smiling breath. Everyone who laughs together is standing on common ground.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When things start to go awry and the questions pour into your mind, let them. Don't bother answering, either — there's no time. Get to work clearing the obstacles, and let the questions answer themselves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's no shortage of disagreeable ideas, though insulting their endorsers with an opposing opinion holds no appeal. If you have nothing to prove, you'll forgo 100 arguments to save your energy for what matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You make people a little uncomfortable, and that's a good thing. Don't rush to ease the tension or you'll spoil the opportunity here for all to try harder, raise the level and be the best version of themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The current obstacle between you and what you want is basically immaterial. Charge ahead. You'll be surprised how little force it takes to push through. Like a proper bully, this thing has no power beyond your fear of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Between you and the next thing, there's a gap — an invitation to a leap of faith. If you don't have faith, that's fine, too. Consider engineering, aeronautics, wire-walking... there's more than one way to bridge this.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You thought you'd learned from a mistake, but now you're back at a place that looks suspiciously similar, and with the urge to repeat the unfruitful actions of the past. It's a matter of the lesson being a little deeper than it looks.

URANUS POSES A QUESTION

Given the way the world works, it would be absurd to feel entitled to a life without adversity. To have all of what you need and most of what you want, though ideal, is certainly not the norm. The precarious Uranus position asks, “Could we at least have a chance to work hard for the option?” Advocate for opportunities and freedoms for all.

DEVELOP YOUR INTUITION, PISCES

It may seem counterintuitive, but the best thing Pisces can do to develop his or her sixth sense is build up layers of protection that will serve as a strong psychic defense. Pisces is already so sensitive and open to ethereal information that a filtering system is needed that will limit the amount of input Pisces takes on and processes.

The last sign of the zodiac is an amalgamation of all the signs before it, which is why Pisces relates so well to others. It’s as though the fish have a piece of each sign in them, and they naturally empathize with whatever the other sign is going through. The open awareness and emotional connection that Pisces radiates also makes Pisces highly impressionable. In short, Pisces picks up on people’s karma and takes it on.

Psychic protection can be established through mindfulness, though it helps to create a ritual that will increase attention to this matter. One such ritual is to wear a talisman for protection. Imagine this talisman radiates a bubble of spiritual energy around Pisces that is sealed with a membrane, allowing only the best and highest energies to permeate Pisces’ realm.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Dylan and Cole Sprouse are twin Leos who acted together in many projects, including Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.” In adulthood, the brothers have chosen different paths. Dylan has opened a micro-meadery and bar and starred at artistic fine art photography. Fresh out of “Riverdale,” Cole is filming “Moonshot,” a movie that takes place on Mars. The Leos were born when Mars was in Gemini, the sign of the twins.