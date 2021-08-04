Insulting scientists

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, you are truly delusional! In your slanted guest column, you put down Dr. Fauci, you put down scientists, and you put down any politicians who did not agree with Donald Trump and his crazy ideas and the damage those ideas were doing to his followers.

It scares me to think you might one day be the governor of our state.

SALLY GOSS

Little Rock

About responsibility

Curiously, anti-maskers and anti- vaxxers are saying they ascribe to personal responsibility.

I can't applaud that statement because we know it's false. Are they assuming personal responsibility for their $1 million in medical bills for a month of ICU treatment if they end up there? Now we've seen liver transplants with organ failure. What about their liability for medical expenses or wrongful death of those they infect? Aren't they glad now there's the Affordable Care Act (derided as Obamacare)?

Their personal responsibility also apparently means they don't believe in science despite 150 million vaccinated and protected against serious illness with an infinitesimal rate of side effects. They'd rather believe Fox News (until the last couple of weeks, but too late) or get their science information from friends on their Facebook echo chamber. And their version of personal responsibility and choice is completely contrary to their position on choices about women's bodies. How do they square that? They can't. The hypocrisy is palpable.

In a complex society, personal responsibility is complex, too. And it isn't remotely what they think it is.

JOHN WESLEY HALL

Little Rock

Still creating divides

I think Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the living embodiment of a sycophant. In her essay to Arkansas residents, she mentioned the former president's name 15 times. It is a disappointment that candidates choose to align themselves to a person rather than run on their own developed platform. This speaks highly to the depth and intelligence of the modern voter.

More asinine was her assertion that it is somehow Biden and Harris' fault that there are such low vaccine rates in the U.S. It appears the vaccine-resistant are largely conservatives and Republicans who would never take their lead from Biden and Harris. Nice try, Sarah. Your plea to encourage vaccination continues to create divides among the population.

As governor, do you solely plan to care for the needs of Republicans? I've already lost confidence.

FREDDY EINFACH

Fayetteville

Arkansas and U.S. 70

People living at Brinkley and at Brasfield on the Cache River are delighted to know that in August the section of U.S. 70 through the Cache River and Bayou DeView bottoms will have been shored up and repaved. Some folks remain on Interstate 40 despite the heavy truck traffic to avoid the rough and bumpy stretch of 70 through the bottoms.

U.S. 70, one of the first cross-country roads built in the United States. was first called the Bankhead Highway. It was named for good-roads promoter and Alabama's U.S. Sen. John Hollis Bankhead (Tallulah's grandfather), who was responsible for getting the Federal Aid Road Act 1916 passed by the U.S. Congress.

In 1919 the proposed route for 70 through DeValls Bluff was approved. The first road through the bottoms was entirely too low and was subject to flooding during high water. In 1931, the present roadbed through the bottoms was opened to the public, exactly 90 years ago. The concrete bridge of the old highway can be seen from the present roadway.

BILL SAYGER

Biscoe

Olympics boring me

I'm glad there are so many channels carrying the Olympic Games, but I confess to already being bored. It seems that every NBC channel will replay only the slip-ups, failures, trips, falls and mistakes made by the athletes. Their commentators come across as common gloaters, so happy to tell us what went wrong.

DAN BAW

Conway

Legislature must act

It has recently been called to our attention that the Deep State out of Washington has launched yet another attack on our freedoms and our Southern way of life. They are imposing yet another quarantine, this time directed toward our many true Trump supporters.

I know many red aunts and uncles, and they will resist these effects and refuse to be confined to within the boundaries of Prairie and other counties. Our very red Legislature needs immediately to act to save our freedoms. Isn't that why they were elected? Was it not to finish off every rule and regulation--barring, of course, the ones they write--coming from alleged scientists and socialist planners from the Deep State?

MICHAEL B. DOUGAN

Jonesboro