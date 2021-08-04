Library-tax election approved

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday evening approved an ordinance to call a Nov. 9 special election on behalf of the Central Arkansas Library System to put a property-tax increase of 0.5 mill to residents.

The library system wants the increase to cover increased operating costs associated with electronic materials, combined with an attempt to shift away from covering costs using capital improvement bond revenue.

The library's millage rate for maintenance and operations will increase from 3.3 to 3.8 mills if Little Rock voters give approval in November.

The special-election ordinance was adopted as part of grouped items on Tuesday's Little Rock meeting agenda without discussion.

The millage rate determines the amount of tax collected on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property. Property-tax revenue from a millage can be used to support a particular entity like a library system or school district.

Nate Coulter, the library system's executive director, has said the millage increase would raise property taxes by $14 on the average Little Rock home.

The November election will come on the heels of another tax referendum in Little Rock on Sept. 14.

A September special election will determine whether voters grant Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s "Rebuild the Rock" package -- the one percentage-point sales-tax increase needed to generate $530 million over 10 years to cover the costs associated with the package's initiatives.