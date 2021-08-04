Majority of Fayetteville council agrees cities should decide mask mandates

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council with a majority vote Tuesday expressed its desire to have local governments make the call on public health measures such as mask mandates and supported a lawsuit against the state over the matter.

A walk-on agenda item from Mayor Lioneld Jordan passed 7-1. The item requested Gov. Asa Hutchinson include considering removing restrictions on local governments to impose mask mandates during the special session of the Legislature. The language of the resolution included mask mandates for people on city-owned property, in city buildings or in public indoor areas within the city limits.

The Legislature is scheduled to meet today in a special session focused on creating an exception to a law prohibiting state and local governments from implementing mask mandates for public school boards. Hutchinson reinstated a public health emergency, which legislators affirmed Tuesday.

Council Member Holly Hertzberg cast the no vote against the city's resolution. She said reinstating a mask mandate would put businesses in a difficult spot with no enforcement mechanism on the city's part.

Jordan said the resolution merely asked for local control to make decisions on public health measures, such as mask mandates. A serious pandemic calls for serious measures, and cities should have the ability to make the call when it comes to protecting residents, he said.

"Every city in the state is different," Jordan said. "We need to have our own local control to make decisions for ourselves. The top priority of any city should be the safety of its citizens."

Additionally Tuesday, the council authorized City Attorney Kit Williams to write a brief in support, or potentially join, a lawsuit against the state over the matter. The vote was 7-1. Hertzberg asked questions but did not say why she voted against.

Rogers attorney Tom Mars on Monday filed a lawsuit against the state on behalf of parents who say the state law banning mask mandates endangers their children's health. The law prohibits public institutions, such as local governments, public schools and higher education, from requiring people to wear masks. It went into effect July 28.

Williams said he believed Mars' suit would be successful at least in part. The suit makes a strong argument in the name of protecting schoolchildren, Williams said. Further, the law treats state prisons and county jails differently, although they effectively serve the same purpose, he said. The law makes an exemption for facilities run by the state Department of Corrections, but not for county-owned facilities.

Additional plaintiffs can join a lawsuit after it's filed. Williams said he was prepared to file a brief supporting the plaintiff's side. However, the argument for cities is not as strong, he said.

"That's why I'll be looking at it very carefully before I would decide to actually attempt to intervene," Williams said.

State Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, sponsored the law and has said it gives parents the choice about whether their children should wear masks in public schools.

In other business, the City Council unanimously supported changing its ordinance on expanded polystyrene foam products to apply only to city-owned properties.

The council in November 2019 passed a ban on expanded polystyrene foam containers, commonly known as Styrofoam. The ordinance went into effect in July 2020, and businesses in the city were instructed to use containers other than the foam. The material is made of fossil fuels and can break into tiny particles that get into waterways.

A state law that went into effect July 28 that nullifies and prevents local governments from adopting prohibitions on the containers. However, an exemption in the law allows cities to prohibit use of the substance on city-owned property.

Changing the ordinance was necessary to comply with the law, Williams said. It will apply to concession stands, boat docks, food trucks and vendors on city-owned property such as parks and parking lots.