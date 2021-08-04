McLaughlin wins duel in record time

TOKYO -- Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record early today and won the Olympic 400-meter hurdles gold, finishing in 51.46 seconds in yet another close victory over U.S. teammate Dalilah Muhammad.

McLaughlin came from behind after the last hurdle to top the defending Olympic champion. Muhammad's time of of 51.58 also beat McLaughlin's old record of 51.9 set at the Olympic trials last month.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished third.

For McLaughlin, it was a muted celebration. She sat on the ground, gave a serious look toward the scoreboard, got up, sanitized her hands, then accepted a congratulatory hug from Muhammad.

McLaughlin and Muhammad, a New York City native who went to Southern Cal, have been trading the record, and the wins, for two years. Muhammad first broke the mark at U.S. Nationals in 2019, then lowered it again to 52.16 at the world championships in Doha.

McLaughlin broke that record earlier this summer at Olympic trials, running her 51.90 to become the first woman to crack 52 seconds.

It felt inevitable that the mark would go down again on a fast track in perfect, hot-and-humid running conditions in Tokyo.

The day before, Karsten Warholm crushed his old world record, finishing the men's race in 45.94, and runner-up Rai Benjamin's 46.17 also beat the old mark.

It was a lot to live up to for the women. They exceeded expectations.

Starting from Lane 7, Muhammad burst out of the blocks and made up the lag quickly as they cruised down the backstretch.

Slowly, steadily, McLaughlin drew even, and they were at nearly a draw when they reached the final 100 meters. McLaughlin scaled the last hurdle, then started inching away.

The 0.12-second margin was close -- but not as close as in Doha, when McLaughlin lost by 0.07 in a race that changed her thinking.

She had burst onto the scene in 2016, a 16-year-old out of East Orange, N.J., who loved to tell the story about how she could juggle, and ride a unicycle, and do both at the same time. She could hurdle, too. To prove it, she earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in one of the most stacked events on the program,

Muhammad, already in her prime, won a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. McLaughlin was out in the semifinal round.

The 2019 races in Des Moines, then Doha, showed how good McLaughlin really was, but left her with an undisputable reality -- Muhammad was better.

McLaughlin changed coaches, moving over to work with the famed Bobby Kersee, whose expertise has helped produce what could be its own wing of a track and field Hall of Fame: Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Florence Griffith Joyner and Allyson Felix.

On Tuesday night, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica blew away a decorated field in the 200 meters to complete her second straight Olympic sprint sweep in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.

It marked the second time in four nights that Thompson-Herah has won a sprint and recorded a time that fell short of only Griffith Joyner's hallowed, 33-year-old world records in the 100 and 200. The 200 record is 21.34.

Four nights ago in the 100, Thompson-Herah started pointing at the clock a few steps before the finish line and finished in 10.61, which was good for the Olympic record but not Flo Jo's overall mark of 10.49.

In the 200, Thompson-Herah ran hard all the way through and stuck her tongue out as she pushed her chest forward at the line.

She topped surprise second-place finisher Christine Mboma of Namibia by 0.48, while American Gabby Thomas took bronze.

In pole vault, Sweden's Armand Duplantis had the win wrapped up, but hadn't missed, so he got three chances at the world record of 6.19 meters. He missed all three, and so made due with a gold medal and a jump of 6.02.

The women's long jump title went to Malaika Mihambo, who jumped 7 meters flat on her last try to surpass America's Brittney Reese.

That meant the U.S. had to wait for its second gold medal of the meet, and it was captured by Athing Mu in the 800.

Gold medalist Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Viktoriya Tkachuk, of Ukraine, lies on the track after the final of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Sydney Mclaughlin, of United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Sydney McLaughlin of the United States, left, celebrates with teammate Dalilah Muhammad after winning the final of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Gold medalist Sydney Mclaughlin, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Bronze medalist Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, celebrates after the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)