• Actress and producer Reese Witherspoon is selling Hello Sunshine, the media company she founded to a newly formed company backed by private-equity firm Blackstone Group. While the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal was worth about $900 million. Witherspoon, 45, known for her roles in films such as "Legally Blonde" and "Walk the Line," created Hello Sunshine in 2016. She will continue to oversee its day-to-day operations along with members of Hello Sunshine's existing senior management team, including CEO Sarah Harden. Witherspoon and Harden will serve as board members for the new media company run by entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. Hello Sunshine, which focuses on putting women at the center of its stories, creates scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series -- including "Big Little Lies," "The Morning Show," and "Little Fires Everywhere." It is also houses Reese's Book Club, with many of the club's picks turned into movies or limited series.

• Sorry, Cormac McCarthy fans. That blue-checked Twitter account for the famous, and famously media-shy author is fake. "The account referenced was verified by mistake and that has since been reversed," a Twitter spokesperson told The Associated Press this week. "The account will also be required to adhere to Twitter's parody, news feed, commentary, and fan account policy." The McCarthy account, CormacMcCrthy, had more than 48,000 followers as of midday Monday, among them Stephen King. It was established in September 2018, but was only recently given a blue check for verification. Another McCarthy parody account from 2012 managed to fool Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who tweeted at the time "We have the best authors in the world right here." McCarthy, 88, rarely speaks to the press and has no known presence on social media. His novels include "All the Pretty Horses," "No Country for Old Men" and the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Road." Some of the tweets on the current parody account make light of his unfamiliarity with technology. "My publicist is on my case about my infrequent use of this infernal website," reads a tweet from last week. "He says engagement is down and so are metrics and something something who cares."