Newcomers, veterans file to run for open school board seats in Pulaski County

No seats are contested by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:59 p.m.
In this 2014 file photo, a roll of "I Voted" stickers sits on a ballot box at a Little Rock, Ark. polling place.

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District is on track to have two new members after the Nov. 2 annual school board election.

In the neighboring North Little Rock School District, four incumbents were the only people to file as candidates for the four open seats on the School Board.

Wednesday marked the close of the one-week filing deadline.

There are no contested races for seats on either of the two boards.

Pulaski County Special School Board:

• Zone 3: Heather Smith, 46, of Sherwood

• Zone 7: Laurel Tait, 65, of West Pulaski County

North Little Rock School Board:

• Zone 2: Tracy Steele, 58

• Zone 3: Rochelle Redus, 56

• Zone 5: Cindy Temple, 60

• Zone 7: Natalie Wankum, 40

