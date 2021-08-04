FOOTBALL

Nelson out 5-12 weeks

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was added Tuesday to the injury list after suffering the same foot injury as new quarterback Carson Wentz, who had a fragment from the metatarsal bone removed Monday. Nelson was scheduled to undergo the same procedure with the same doctor Tuesday in Indianapolis. Both are expected to miss five to 12 weeks, putting their availability for the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle in jeopardy. There was one significant difference in the diagnosis: Wentz's injury appeared to be the result of an old injury that flared up when he planted his foot for a throw Thursday while Nelson's, Coach Frank Reich said, appeared to be the result of a condition he was born with. He got hurt Monday when a teammate apparently stepped on his foot. Nelson didn't miss a start in his first three NFL seasons while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors every year.

Vikings release Gladney

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with, and the team released him about five hours later. Gladney, a first-round draft pick last year from TCU, started 15 games as a rookie. He had not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas. He's charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing, for "intentionally, knowingly and recklessly" causing bodily injury, and applying pressure to the alleged victim's neck and throat, according to the indictment. The altercation grew out of an argument and took place over a span of more than two hours, according to a civil suit recently filed against Gladney by the former girlfriend. She also alleged in the suit he tried to bribe and intimidate her into keeping quiet. No court date has been scheduled yet.

BASEBALL

Surgery set for Glasnow

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow will undergo Tommy John surgery today that will sideline him the rest of this year and possibly all of next season as well. The team announced the news during Tuesday night's game against Seattle. Glasnow has been on the injured list since June 15. The 27-year-old right-hander went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts. The news was not unexpected. Glasnow visited Dr. Keith Meister last Saturday, at which time Rays Manager Kevin Cash said surgery was the likely outcome. The decision was finalized after a follow-up examination Tuesday. Tampa Bay began the day leading the AL East by one game over Boston despite having 15 pitchers on the IL.

Montgomery on covid list

New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday, a day after fellow starter Gerrit Cole was sidelined by the virus. General Manager Brian Cashman revealed Montgomery's positive test during a radio interview before Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. The All-Star ace Cole was expected to start Tuesday, but Manager Aaron Boone revealed the right-hander's positive test after Monday's 7-1 loss to the Orioles. Cole was replaced by top prospect Luis Gil. Montgomery and Cole, who share the team lead with 21 starts apiece, will be out at least 10 days unless they draw two negative test results. Montgomery's most recent start was Sunday, when he had a no-decision in a 3-1 win over Miami.

TENNIS

Kyrgios loses

Nick Kyrgios, who won the Citi Open two years ago, lost his first match of this year's tournament, 6-4, 6-4 to Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday in Washington. McDonald, a 26-year-old Californian who played college tennis at UCLA, saved all five break points he faced Tuesday, including a pair while serving out the victory. He'll next face No. 13 seed Benoit Paire. Two younger Americans won earlier: Sebastian Korda, who is less than a month past his 21st birthday, and Brandon Nakashima, who turned 20 on Tuesday. The 12th-seeded Korda moved into the third round by beating Vasek Pospisil of Canada 7-5, 6-4. Wild-card entry Nakashima, the runner-up in his past two ATP appearances, defeated Alexei Popyrin of Australia 6-3, 6-3 in a first-round match.

GOLF

Scottish Open added

The PGA Tour released next season's schedule Tuesday that gives a glimpse of its strategic partnership with the European Tour, with players from both tours eligible for tournaments on each side of the Atlantic Ocean. The Scottish Open, a week before the British Open, will have a field split between European Tour and PGA Tour members with points applying to both tours. Fifty members from the European Tour will have access to the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky and the Barracuda Championship in California. Those tournaments are held the same weeks as the Scottish Open and British Open. The FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis is now the opening postseason event. As for the PGA Tour schedule, it starts in Napa, Calif., with the Fortinet Championship on Sept. 16-19. That's two weeks after the Tour Championship, and a week before the Ryder Cup.