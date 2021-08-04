Olympics roundup

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

American powers way to gold

Tamyra Mensah-Stock defeated Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final on Tuesday, becoming the second American woman to win a wrestling gold medal. Helen Maroulis was the first American woman to earn Olympic gold in the sport when she upset Japan’s Saori Yoshida to win the 53 kg class in 2016. Oborududu made history as the first Nigerian — male or female — to earn a wrestling medal at the Olympics. Mensah-Stock, the No. 1 seed, blitzed through a formidable field. She defeated Japan’s Sara Dosho — a 2016 Olympic gold medalist — 10-0 in the first round. She beat China’s Feng Zhao 10-0 in the quarterfinals, then beat Ukraine’s Alla Cherkasova — a former world champion — 10-4 in the semifinal. She finished the dominant run by defeating Oborududu, the No. 2 seed and a three-time Olympian, in the final.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

U.S. cruises into medal round

Maggie Steffens, Makenzie Fischer and Alys Williams each had three goals as the U.S. rolled into the semifinals with a 16-5 victory over Canada. She finished with three saves on five shots and an experience that she will never forget. The victory continues the Americans’ quest for a third consecutive gold medal. The men’s teams from Britain (1908-20) and Hungary (2000-08) are the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics. Next up is the Russian Olympic Committee, which nipped Australia 9-8. Spain also advanced on Tuesday, eliminating China 11-7 behind four goals by Judith Forca Ariza. It will face Hungary, which dispatched of the The Neteherlands 14-11.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Naeher out of bronze match

U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher hyperextended her right knee in the Olympic semifinals and will not be available for the bronze medal match against Australia on Thursday. Naeher also suffered a bone contusion in the first half of the 1-0 U.S. loss to Canada on Monday. An MRI did not show ligament damage. She was injured when she went up for the ball and came down awkwardly. She was treated for more than five minutes on the field and tried to continue. Naeher was replaced by Adrianna Franch in the 30th minute. Naeher will be sidelined for several weeks, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

MEN’S SOCCER

Brazil, Spain eye gold

Brazil and Spain each won to advance to the men’s soccer final. Brazil is the defending Olympic champion. Spain hasn’t won the tournament since 1992 and last reached the final in 2000. Brazil and Mexico were scoreless through regulation and extra time before Brazil advanced 4-1 on penalty kicks. Mexico missed its first two attempts. Spain and Japan also were scoreless through regulation. Spain’s Marcos Asenio scored the game-winner in the 115th minute.

CANOEING

Carrington’s run continues

New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington started her gold medal march in canoe sprint with a pair of victories in the women’s kayak single 200 and the kayak double 500. Carrington has now won the 200 in three consecutive Olympics and hasn’t lost an Olympic or world championship in the event in a decade. She teamed with Caitlin Regal to win the 500 less than an hour after her fourth race. Carrington raced four times Tuesday in heat and wind at the Sea Forest Waterway in the semifinals and finals of the two events.

SPRINT CYCLING

World record falls twice

Germany twice broke the world record on the way to beating Britain for the gold medal in the women’s team pursuit, while the Dutch knocked off the Brits to win the men’s team sprint at the Izu Velodrome.

DIVING

Chinese come in 1-2

Xie Siyi and Wang Zongyuan gave China another 1-2 finish in Olympic diving, taking gold and silver in men’s 3-meter springboard. The Chinese divers held the top two spots after both the preliminaries and the semifinals, and it was more of the same in the finals. Xie broke down in tears when marks for his final dive were posted, a string of 9.0s and 9.5s that clinched the gold with 558.75 points. Wang came over to give his teammate a hug. The biggest drama was for the silver, but Wang nailed his final dive to hold off Britain’s Jack Laugher with 534.90. Laugher was only 2.05 points behind Wang going into the final round but over-rotated his entry a bit, leaving him with the bronze at 518.00.

MEN’S GYMNASTICS China rules parallel bars

Zou Jingyuan of China captured gold on parallel bars. Zou’s winning score of 16.233 was the highest on any event by any gymnast during the nine days of competition at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Zou topped qualifying with a score of 16.166 but went even higher in the finals, giving him a gold to go with the bronze he won in the team competition last week. Lukas Dauser of Germany grabbed silver after posting a 15.700, just ahead of Ferhat Arican of Turkey, who took bronze. American Sam Mikulak, competing in his third Olympics, finished sixth in the eight-man final. The 28-year-old Mikulak is retiring after a career in which he won six U.S. titles.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Gamble doesn’t pay off

The world champion took a gamble and lost. Simon Martirosyan had two lifts for the Olympic title but failed both, handing the gold medal in weightlifting to Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan in the men’s 109-kilogram class Tuesday. Djuraev failed a clean and jerk at 234 kilograms but returned to lift 237kg and overtake Martirosyan for gold with a total of 430kg. After Djuraev’s failure at 234kg, Martirosyan increased the weight in an apparent attempt to put pressure on Djuraev by making him lift again immediately. That backfired as Djuraev responded with a successful final lift and Martirosyan was left to attempt a 238kg clean and jerk, 3 kilograms more than he would have needed to secure gold. Martirosyan had two attempts for the gold but didn’t lock his arms out on the first lift and stumbled on his second. He finished with a total 423kg, 12 less than his world record.