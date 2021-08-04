OPINION | WALLY HALL: Longer drive to the beach

I am not a beach person, at least not in the last 30 years.

I’m constantly battling pre-cancers on my arms and legs.

So here I am at the beach, watching Olympic beach volleyball in a condo. I can see my family on the beach and I will go down once I’ve slathered on enough sunscreen to protect a small city.

I have seen hundreds of Arkansas license plates, which just verifies how popular this area is with Arkansans. Many probably learned the same lesson I did driving in last week: The Foley Express, a four-lane toll road that lets you bypass the huge outlet mall, is no longer an expressway.

In the year since we were last here (celebrating the in-laws 50th wedding anniversary) some not-so-wise people decided to install stoplights about every quarter of a mile on the old expressway. We did not make two lights in a row, but traffic was horrible and had been since before the Mobile tunnel.

I don’t know a secret way to get here, just that to get to Gulf Shores add another 30 minutes to your drive.

Also, and this was learned last night, avoid Janino’s Pizza. It is delivery or take out only and for a good reason. It is expensive and not very good. Try a frozen pizza instead.

Well, the beach is calling for my mandatory one-hour visit under an umbrella and almost fully clothed.