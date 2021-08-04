100 years ago

Aug. 4, 1921

• Following the precedents of the United States District Court in its recent decisions in Fort Smith, Chancellor Martineau today will enjoin the state Oil Inspection Department from its collection of inspection taxes of one-eighth of a cent per gallon for oil and gasoline, according to state officials who have agreed to the injunction.

50 years ago

Aug. 4, 1971

• The musical show "Hair" affronts the contemporary community standards of the Little Rock area" and is "utterly without redeeming social value," the Little Rock Auditorium Commission contended Tuesday. The Commission's arguments were in a brief submitted to federal Judge G. Thomas Eisele in opposition to a request that the Commission be temporarily restrained from refusing to grant a booking for the controversial production.

25 years ago

Aug. 4, 1996

BENTONVILLE --The Northwest Arkansas water war is escalating, and for J.B. Ibos, ground zero is a patch of well-tended grass just steps from his front porch. Ibos marked the spot -- a narrow strip of sod in the side yard of his home in Bentonville's Stonehenge subdivision, an enclave of handsome houses, old-fashioned street lights and tall shade trees in the city's northwest quarter. His side yard, Ibos said, is where architects of the Two Ton waterline intend to bury a short section of the 65-mile pipeline they plan to run from Beaver Lake into the western reaches of Benton and Washington counties. The Two Ton line, a $40 million project to pump treated lake water to families and small towns on Northwest Arkansas' rural west side, has encountered opposition on several fronts. One major gripe: The route for the Two Ton line takes it right through the Stonehenge neighborhood.

10 years ago

Aug. 4, 2011

• Death-row inmates will be able to have contact visits with their attorneys, as well as with friends and other approved visitors, under a settlement between seven death-row inmates and the Arkansas Department of Correction. Attorneys with the federal public defender's office had complained in a lawsuit, filed in April 2010, that the Correction Department had cut them off from having contact visits with their clients on death row at the Varner Supermax Unit in Lincoln County in August 2009. The attorneys complained that the restriction meant that they could speak to their clients only from behind a 3-inch-thick glass window.