COOKING FOR TWO: Peaches add flavor to roasted chicken

A ripe, succulent peach is one of nature's greatest gifts. But a hard peach? It, too, is a gift — especially in this simple recipe from Melissa Clark. A roast in a 400-degree oven cooks the peaches alongside boneless, skinless chicken thighs, drawing out their flavor and softening them as they meld with those flavorful drippings. Speaking of those pan juices, don't cast them aside: Sop them up instead with crusty bread. You won't regret it.

Roasted Chicken Thighs With Peaches, Basil and Ginger

½ pound peaches (about 1 large or 2 to 3 small ones, see note)

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch strips

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons dry (fino) sherry or white wine or dry vermouth

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, divided use

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger root, grated

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Crusty bread or rice, for serving

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Halve peaches, remove pits and slice fruit ½ inch thick.

In a 9-by-13-inch pan, toss all ingredients except 1 tablespoon basil. Roast until meat is cooked through and peaches are softened, about 20 minutes. Garnish with remaining basil. Sauce will be thin, so serve with crusty bread for sopping or over rice.

Makes about 3 servings.

Note: Peaches can be any stage of ripeness, but firmer ones are easier to work with.