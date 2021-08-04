PREP FOOTBALL: Media day brings out top prep players

SPRINGDALE -- More than 120 local high school football players and coaches flocked to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday for the NWA Media Day sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The event was open to prep football programs from across the region with 20 schools participating, ranging in size from Class 7A Bentonville, which owns the state's second-largest student enrollment, to the Bulldogs of Decatur, which will be playing in the eight-man division.

For smaller schools like Decatur, media coverage is not something taken for granted said first-year coach Jake Denzer.

"This was a huge opportunity for us," Denzer said. "We have a lot of kids who otherwise wouldn't get their names in the paper or have the chance to be recognized with some of the best in the state. Even though we're from a small school, we deserve respect as well. This was a wonderful way to get it."

For schools like Fayetteville, which according to the Arkansas Activities Association's latest classification numbers has a student population 17.5 times larger than Decatur, allowing players to gain media exposure is something coach Casey Dick said strengthens his program's image.

The third-year coach and former University of Arkansas quarterback said the experience his players gain from learning to do interviews with the local media was invaluable.

"It's good for our guys to get out and talk and be visible in the community, and I think our journalists and sports reporters in the area do a fantastic job covering high school sports," Dick said. "My guys know they represent us as a team, and that comes with a higher expectation. They know and understand that expectation, and it's good that being here they get to embrace it."

Some of the players who appeared at the media day were high-profile college recruits.

J.J. Hollingsworth, a senior at Greenland, is an Arkansas commit as a defensive end. Hollingsworth was one of the first players to speak with reporters Tuesday.

"I've been at Greenland since I was in kindergarten," Hollingsworth said. "It means a lot getting to come out (to media day) for my senior year and represent my hometown in this way.

"Things like this are great because for small-town guys like me, in the past we didn't get shots like this. We're looking to do our best and shock a lot of people this year, and I'm honored to get to do it in a Pirates uniform."

The Class 4A powerhouse Shiloh Christian Saints came marching in during the morning session, as the team is looking to defend its 2020 state championship.

Coach Jeff Conaway said he wants his team to create a new legacy this year.

"Last year is over, this year is new, and so we're just trying to be a great 2021 football team," Conaway said. "This is a new season and a new opportunity for our seniors and the rest of the team, so we're working really hard to try and find out our new identity. We're excited about kicking off a new season."

Two Saints in the building were dual-threat Class of 2023 quarterback Eli Wisdom and senior linebacker Kaden Henley, another Arkansas commit. Wisdom has recently been on visits to the University of Miami (Fla.) and Arkansas State University. He also visited and holds an offer from Central Florida coach and Northwest Arkansas prep coaching legend Gus Malzahn.

Other notable players who met with media were Fayetteville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, a University of Oregon commit, and linebacker Kaiden Turner, who on March 8 committed to Indiana University.

Bentonville three-star wide receiver Chas Nimrod represented the Tigers. He holds offers from 23 division 1 schools, including the Razorbacks.

NWA Democrat-Gazette editor Rusty Turner said the mission of the media day was to shine a spotlight on the success of athletes from across the region.

"The media day for local high school football teams gives us a chance to tell their stories not just with stories, but with videos and still images as well," Turner said. "That should help us reach an even broader audience to give the athletes recognition for their hard work."

Teams in attendance were: Bentonville, Bentonville West, Decatur, Elkins, Farmington, Fayetteville, Gentry, Gravette, Green Forest, Greenland, Springdale Har-Ber, Harrison, Rogers Heritage, Huntsville, Lincoln, Pea Ridge, Rogers, Shiloh Christian, Siloam Springs and Springdale.

More schools will gain an opportunity to highlight their programs today during the River Valley Media Day in Fort Smith.