Rogers arts academy has open School Board position

ROGERS -- The Arkansas Arts Academy's School Board is in search of a new member, administrators said.

Adrienne Jackson resigned from the board in July due to health concerns, said Jeff Hunnicutt, board vice president, at a special board meeting Monday. Jackson was the board's president, he said.

The board accepted Jackson's resignation and announced the vacant seat. The board may appoint a replacement during a non-election year, Hunnicutt said. Interested candidates must express their desire to fill the vacancy by noon Friday, administrators said.

Anyone who is a parent of either a current student or a graduate of the school is eligible to serve. The board will select someone to fill the position at its Aug. 17 meeting, said Adrianne Williams-McGinnis, board member.

Leslee Post, board member, said she'd like to take time before the meeting to build awareness of the opening and to receive parent feedback on filling the vacancy.

The board also voted 4-0 to elect officers to fill the board's current positions. Nate Fries was elected president, Hunnicutt will remain vice president and Williams-McGinnis will serve as treasurer. A reorganization of the board occurs annually, Hunnicutt said.

Arkansas Arts Academy is an open-enrollment charter school serving about 1,200 students in grades K-12 at two campuses in Rogers.

In other news from Monday's meeting, the board voted 5-0 to mandate masks for students and staff at school to mitigate the spread of the covid-19 virus should Act 1002 -- the state law prohibiting public schools from implementing mask mandates -- be changed in the future, administrators said.

"I think it's a very smart and wise decision," said Allison Roberts, the school's chief executive officer, of approving a potential future requirement.

The mandate would go into effect for students and staff regardless of vaccination status, according to the policy.

Amanda Conrad, a parent of two students who'll be starting at the school this year, made comments to the board in support of wearing masks in school.

"We are taking a huge risk with our children with a virus," Conrad said. "We don't know what the long-term impacts are on them."