Rogers man killed after losing control of vehicle, troopers say

A Rogers man was killed in a Faulkner County crash, after he lost control of his vehicle, troopers said.

Tyler Kelley, 20, was driving a 2001 Mercury south on U.S. 65 around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers said the driver lost control and crossed all lanes of traffic.

The car went into a ditch, becoming airborne and crashed into a building, killing the driver as a result, the report states.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 353 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.