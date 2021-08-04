Springdale commission OKs neighborhood plan despite neighbor's cocerns

SPRINGDALE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday voted 7-1 to approve a preliminary plan of the Nature Walk subdivision. But the neighbors weren't happy.

Nearly 40 community members living on the streets of Cheyenne Trail, Ridgeview Drive, Larkspur Street and Thelma Street, just southeast of J.B. Hunt Park, came to the meeting with requests for improvements for the layout of the neighborhood, which abuts theirs. The developer, Riggins Construction through Engineering Services Inc., presented the preliminary plat to the commission for approval.

The 19-acre neighborhood will include 100 homes on 7,000- and 8,000-square-foot lots.

Tuesday's concerns centered around drainage and traffic.

Residents living in neighborhoods just south of the planned new development said water floods their backyards now, and they said they were worried what would happen with 100 homes added.

Patsy Christie, the director of the city's Planning Department, said this developer was not responsible for drainage problems in existing neighborhoods. But, she added, the developer of Nature Walk will be responsible for removing all the water that currently runs in through that land.

Katie Hollingshead of the city's Engineering Department said the neighborhood is designed with two dry ponds for retention of stormwater in heavy rains.

Jennifer Graham, who lives on Thistle Wood Lane, said she was afraid the main street which is set to run through the entire neighborhood will become a cut-through to Backus Street for drivers from Wagon Wheel and Pump Station Road.

Graham suggested the neighborhood be cut in half, which would stop the street in the middle of the neighborhood.

Springdale Fire Capt. Blake Holte said her plan would not leave sufficient access for the fire department to serve the neighborhood in times of emergency.

Other residents were concerned with the new neighborhood's main street to come out onto Cheyenne Trail at Ridgeview. They noted the intersection would sit behind a blind curve as drivers come speeding down Pump Station Road.

Commissioners Kevin Parsley and Ben Peters asked Hollingshead to have the Engineering Department complete a traffic study.

Residents opposed this neighborhood from the beginning, speaking against a high-density multi-family zoning request at the May meeting. The commission did not approve the zoning change.

Residents spoke out again during the June meeting and the July 13 City Council meeting. Both boards approved the current plan for medium- and high-density single family homes.

Speakers on Tuesday accused the commission of "poor planning" because they didn't feel the infrastructure in place would support the neighborhood. The city has no plans to expand it, Christie said.

Mayor Doug Sprouse noted the city's study has shown growth expected in some areas, and the city has taken steps to improve those streets. But if the city improved roads in areas not expected to grow, the roads could just sit there if the development didn't occur, he said.

"And that's not a good use of taxpayers' money," Sprouse said.

Commissioner Roy Covert issued the only dissenting vote for the plan of Nature Walk.

"I heard enough emotion and conviction in their voices, that it was my personal choice to vote against it," he said. "It was what I chose with my vote.

"But I like the development. I like what can happen there," Covert continued. "And I think this is a great opportunity as we are early on in the planning stage for the neighbors and the developer to have some conversations."

Parsley, the commission's chairman, thanked the residents for their comments and participation.

"Don't give up on the process," he said. "I promise it works. Just your comments here today have led us to consider a stop sign at Ridgeview.

"This body takes very seriously and feels the responsibility for your safety and that of your property. And we don't take that lightly."