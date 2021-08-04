BASEBALL

Hogs in Round Rock Classic

The University of Arkansas will play Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette as part of the 2022 Round Rock Classic, the management company for the event announced Tuesday.

The Razorbacks' games will be played Feb. 25-27 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. The 11,631-seat ballpark is home to the Round Rock Express, the Texas Rangers' Class AAA affiliate.

Arkansas is scheduled to play the late game each night at the event. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Indiana on Feb. 25, Stanford on Feb. 26 and Louisiana-Lafayette on Feb. 27. All games will be streamed via pay-per-view on FloSports.com.

Three-day passes and single-game tickets are also on sale through the Round Rock Classic website.

Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette all had winning records in 2021, but only the Cardinal (39-17) played in the NCAA Tournament. They reached the College World Series.

Indiana went 26-18 against a schedule of only Big Ten opponents. Louisiana-Lafayette, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, had a 32-23 record against a schedule that included nonconference games.

Louisiana-Lafayette is coached by Matt Deggs, a former assistant under Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn from 2003-05 with the Razorbacks and 1996-97 at Northwestern (La.) State.

Arkansas has rarely played the three teams it will see in Round Rock, with 11 combined games against them. The Razorbacks last played Indiana in 1982, Louisiana-Lafayette in 1999 and Stanford in 2008.

-- Matt Jones

FOOTBALL

OBU picked as favorite

Ouachita Baptist University was selected Tuesday for the top spot in the Great American Conference preseason coaches poll.

The Tigers, who received seven first-place votes, won their third consecutive conference title in 2019 and enter this season with a 27-game conference winning streak.

Harding University had four first-place votes and finished second in the poll, followed by Henderson State University (which got the remaining first-place vote), Oklahoma Baptist and the University of Southern Arkansas.

The University of Arkansas-Monticello finished sixth in the poll, and Arkansas Tech University was seventh. The conference begins regular-season play with five games Sept. 2.

Lyon finishes sixth in poll

Lyon College finished with 40 points Tuesday and was picked to finish sixth in the preseason Sooner Athletic Conference coaches poll.

Arizona Christian received seven first-place votes and tops the poll with 76 points, followed by Ottawa-Arizona, Langston, Southwest Assemblies of God and Panhandle State.

The Scots open their season Aug. 28 at Missouri Baptist.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services