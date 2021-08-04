UAPB adds 2 master's degrees

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will offer two new master's degree programs beginning the fall 2021 semester after receiving approval from the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) and the Master of Education-Vocational Rehabilitation--Addiction Counseling programs are now accepting students, according to a news release.

"Both of these programs will play integral roles in the growth of our current graduate program offerings," said Robert Z. Carr Jr., provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. "As we continue to enhance learning opportunities for UAPB students, the development of these and other high quality, in-demand graduate programs are vital to the continued growth of our institution."

The MBA will consist of 36 credit hours of courses in accounting, economics, management and organizational behavior. Students will have the option to select one of three specialization areas: 1) Gaming and Casino Management; 2) Hospitality Management; and 3) Business Analytics, according to the release.

The M.Ed. program will link theory, technique and practice for the 60 credit hours needed for completion. This program also prepares students to sit for the national exam that, once passed, allows graduates to practice throughout the United States.

UAPB's existing Master of Science in Addiction Studies program, which focuses on alcohol, tobacco, other drugs and gambling, will provide coursework as well as display to students the intersection of disability and addiction in cases throughout both fields, according to the release.

"Employment of rehabilitation counselors is projected to grow by as much as 10 percent over the next seven years, faster than the average for all occupations," said Adrienne Robinson, graduate coordinator and assistant professor.

"This demand for rehabilitation counselors is due to the increase in the elderly population combined with the continued rehabilitation needs of other groups such as veterans and people with disabilities."

Lawrence Awopetu is the interim dean of the School of Business and Management.

"In a world that is constantly and quickly changing, MBA graduates continue to be in high demand," Awopetu said. "Students who successfully complete degree requirements will be confident about the enhanced skills developed during the program and gain access to opportunities to pursue career changes, launch businesses or increase their earning potential."

For details about the MBA program, contact Lawrence Awopetu at awopetul@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8649. For details about the M.Ed. program, contact Adrienne Robinson at robinsonam@uapb.edu or (870) 575-8242.