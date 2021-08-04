UNDER THE RADAR: Bauxite’s Braden Arnold

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bauxite’s Braden Arnold.

Class: 2022

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-3, 192 pounds

Attended camps at: Arkansas, Henderson State, Arkansas Tech, Central Arkansas, Harding, Ouachita Baptist and Arkansas-Monticello.

Stats: As a junior, he had 34 catches for 734 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Offer: Henderson State

Coach Caleb Perry on Arnold:

“He’s a high character kid. Comes from a great family. He’s run a 4.5 (second in the 40-yard dash) at every combine he’s gone to. He did run a high 4.4 at a recent combine. He had a great track year and placed in a lot of events — the 100, 200, 400. To be that big and run that fast. He dead lifted back in spring break 385 (pounds) six times.

“I do think he’s going to get some Division I interest this year. He had a great year last year but he kind of came on during the second half of the year. He’s probably gained 20 to 25 pounds since last football season. He’s really a year young for his grade. I just think he’s a diamond in the rough for somebody and I think somebody will see it.”