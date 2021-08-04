Universities schedule online Turfgrass event next week

The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and the University of Missouri Extension will co-host a Turfgrass Online Field Day Aug. 12.

The virtual field day is free and online registration is open through the day of the event. The morning session focuses on golf course management and research. The 2 p.m. general session will cover a variety of turfgrass topics.

The Golf Program begins at 10 a.m. and includes:

Two for One? Value of fungicides targeting soilborne pathogens for foliar disease control on golf putting greens -- Daniel Earlywine, research specialist, and Lee Miller, associate professor and director, Integrated Pest Management, University of Missouri.

Locating the Elusive Lance: Nematode population dynamics on creeping bentgrass putting greens -- Asa McCurdy, M.S. student in plant, insect and microbial sciences, University of Missouri.

Will Zoysiagrass be the next "big thing" for putting greens in the transition zone? -- Thomas Walton, M.S. student in turfgrass science, AAES, U of A System Division of Agriculture.

Are turfgrasses struggling to take a breath? -- Eric DeBoer, Ph.D. student in turfgrass science, AAES, U of A System Division of Agriculture.

Wetting Agents: Making water wetter -- Daniel O'Brien, Ph.D. student in turfgrass science, AAES, U of A System Division of Agriculture.

Improving water retention in hydrophobic soil -- Xi Xiong, associate professor of plant sciences, University of Missouri.

A sheet vs. a down-filled comforter: Which will keep my putting green warmer? -- Thomas Walton, M.S. student in turfgrass science, AAES, U of A System Division of Agriculture.

The General Session begins at 2 p.m. and includes:

What can Early Fungicide Apps Do for You? Brown patch on tall fescue control at various application timings -- Daniel Earlywine, research specialist, and Lee Miller, associate professor and director, Integrated Pest Management, University of Missouri.

Large patch: The spring fever that you do not look forward to -- Mike Richardson, professor of turfgrass science, AAES, U of A System Division of Agriculture.

When to Fire to Stop the Fire: Impact of spring-applied fungicides and carrier volume on large patch control -- Daniel Earlywine, research specialist, and Lee Miller, associate professor and director, Integrated Pest Management, University of Missouri.

Some grasses are thirstier than others -- John McCalla, program associate, and Mike Richardson, professor of turfgrass science, AAES, U of A System Division of Agriculture.

Going native: Should local seed be used in prairie restorations? -- Rhiannon de la Rosa, M.S. student in turfgrass science, AAES, U of A System Division of Agriculture.

Discovering the world of hunting billbugs -- Bruce Barrett, professor of plant sciences, and Xi Xiong, associate professor of plant sciences, University of Missouri.

For details and to register for the online field day visit https://aaes.uada.edu/turfgrass-2021.

To learn more about Division of Agriculture research, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website: https://aaes.uada.edu/. Follow the agency on Twitter at @ArkAgResearch.