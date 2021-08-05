8 food, music and cultural festivals to attend this August in Arkansas

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

From watermelon to films to burgers to live music, festivals this August will offer a variety of celebrations. Here are eight to check out.

Tontitown Grape Festival

Aug. 3-7

154 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale.

Celebrating Tonitown’s Italian heritage, this festival offers nightly spaghetti dinners and live music plus a carnival. Two grape stomps took place earlier this week.

https://tontitowngrapefestival.com/

Hope Watermelon Festival

Aug. 5-7

Fair Park, 800 S. Mockingbird Lane, Hope.

This iconic Arkansas festival centers on its titular fruit. Seed-spitting contests, eating contests and a watermelon auction are just a few of the activities visitors can participate in.

https://www.hopewatermelonfest.com/

Bluegrass & Fried Chicken Festival

Aug. 6-7

Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View.

This festival will feature local and national bluegrass acts, a crafts village and, of course, fried chicken. Visit OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com for tickets.

https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/events/bluegrass-fried-chicken

Fort Smith International Film Festival

Aug. 13-14

5 Star Productions, 100 N. Eighth St., Fort Smith.

Be a part of the inaugural Fort Smith International Film Festival and see a variety of submissions in nine categories including indigenous, for films made by or with a case of Native Americans, and animated shorts.

https://www.fortsmith.org/fort-smith-international-film-festival/

Frisco Festival

Aug. 20-21

Downtown Rogers

This festival celebrates Rogers’ railroad heritage and features live music, community events such as fitness classes and local vendors.

https://www.downtownrogersinc.org/frisco-festival

Rock City Burger Week

Aug. 23-29

Various restaurants in and around Little Rock

More than 15 restaurants in and around the Capitol City are offering special deals and grub for this celebration, mainly $7 burgers. Visiting at least four restaurants and getting stamps on a “passport” will allow participants to be entered in a drawing for a grand prize.

https://www.rockcityburgerweek.com

Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain

Aug. 26-29

4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop, Ozark.

Performances at this music festival will span four days and feature artists from multiple genres including bluegrass, dance/electronic and reggae.

https://backwoodsmusicfestival.com/

Arkansas Heritage Festival

Aug. 27-28

Ponce de Leon Center, 1101 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village, and Grove Park, 1105 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village.

Celebrate Arkansas by attending talks on the state’s history and enjoying performances from local musicians and dancers. There will also be a brief film festival. Hot Springs Village is a gated community, so while the festival is free, attendees will need to pre-register.

https://www.arkansasheritage.hsvlli.org/