Sip & Savor

Boys and Girls Club of Benton County

19 5:30-8:30 p.m. -- The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County will hold its annual Sip & Savor benefit presented by General Mills at 807 W. Hudson Road in Rogers.

Organizers say: "Join us for one of our favorite annual fundraisers. You can sip some beer, wine, spirits and savor some of best culinary bites in town -- all while getting to gather together for the first time in a long time!"

The event is indoor and outdoor and will feature wine and spirit pulls, games and other ways to support The Boys & Girls Club of Benton County. Tickets are $50. Information: (479) 273-7187 or bgcbentoncounty.org/sipsavor

Putt for Paws

Humane Society of the Ozarks

21 9:30-11:30 a.m. -- The 13th annual Putt for Paws miniature golf tournament to benefit the Humane Society of the Ozarks will be played at Lokomotion Fun Park in Fayetteville. The tournament will conclude with a buffet lunch, live music and doorprizes at Foghorn's in Fayetteville. Registration is $20 for HSO members or $25 for nonmembers. Information: (479) 444-7387 or hsozarks.org.

Tailgate Gala

Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life

27 6:30-11 p.m. -- The Tailgate Gala to benefit Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life will be held at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale.

Organizers say: "The gala will be casual, and we ask everyone to wear their favorite team shirt or jersey if you like." The benefit will feature college football on televisions throughout the venue, food and adult beverages, live music by Boom! Kinetic, a silent auction and the naming of the winning QB1 candidate who raised the most money for the organization. Tickets are $100 per person, and reserved tables for 10 are available for $1,250. Information: (479) 986-9960 or kendrickfincher.org.

SOAR NWA

Open Avenues

28 7 a.m.-9 p.m. -- Open Avenues will host its second SOAR NWA event at Drake Field in Fayetteville. The outdoor, open air, family-friendly event is presented by Sam's Furniture.

Organizers say gates will open for ticketed guests at 7 a.m. as the event kick offs with a hot air balloon ascension (weather permitting). The all-day festival will feature tethered hot air balloon rides, helicopter rides, Discovery Flights, circus performers, a kids' zone, car exhibit, live musical entertainment, skydiving, beer garden, food trucks and vendor booths. The event will conclude at 9 p.m. following a planned Balloon Glow. Please note: All hot air balloon activities are weather permitting.

"We're so excited to be able to bring this unique event back to Northwest Arkansas," said Kelly Sampson, development director at Open Avenues. "In addition to the amazing fun it brings for attendees, it's an important fundraiser for Open Avenues, raising money to allow us to provide employment opportunities for people with disabilities."

Tickets purchased in advance are $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 3-10, and free for ages 2 and younger. At the gate, tickets will be $25 for adults and $10 for kids 3-10. Hot air balloon and aeronautics rides and some other activities have additional costs.

The event is hosted by Diana Marshall, executive vice president, Hardlines, Walmart U.S. Information: (479) 636-5082 or soarnwa.com.

Golf Classic

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter

30 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. -- The 22nd annual Golf Classic to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter will be played in two flights at Springdale Country Club. Team registration is $2,500, and sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 795-2417 ext. 305 or claing@nwacs.org.