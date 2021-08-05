Baez's homer, slick slide lead Mets over Marlins

MIAMI -- Javier Baez hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and the New York Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.

Baez, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs last Friday, put New York back in front 4-3 with an opposite-field drive off Anthony Bass (1-7) that sailed into the front row of seats in right.

It was Baez's 24th home run this season and second with his new team -- he has gone deep in both Mets wins since the trade. After rounding third on this one, he gestured in the direction of Miami's dugout and had a few words to say.

"It was just some trash-talking basically from some fans behind the dugout," Baez said. "They were disrespecting me. ... It was good-natured."

The Mets, who pounded out 11 hits, added an insurance run in the eighth when Michael Conforto raced home on a passed ball by Alex Jackson. Conforto singled after Baez's home run.

New York took advantage of some sloppy execution by the Marlins to score three runs after loading the bases with no outs in the second.

Dominic Smith doubled, Baez singled and Conforto walked before Jonathan Villar drove in a run with a groundout. Tomas Nido followed with a sharp grounder to Jesus Aguilar at first base, and he fired home in plenty of time to get Baez.

But the throw was slightly up the line, and Baez pulled back his left hand and reached around Jackson's tag with his right to touch the plate safely on a slick headfirst slide.

"For me, that's a sure out," Mets Manager Luis Rojas said. "I don't know how Baez was able to get to the plate at all. That was the most amazing part. It appeared [Jackson] would easily make that play."

It was all instincts, Baez explained.

"I just reacted to the play in front of me," he said. "I saw the way the ball was coming in and was able to get in there. I honestly didn't plan [the slide] at all."

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2 Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run home run with two outs in the seventh inning to help Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

PHILLIES 9, NATIONALS 4 Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run home run and Philadelphia beat Washington for its fourth consecutive victory.

BRAVES 7, CARDINALS 4 Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler homered, and Stephen Vogt drove in the eventual game-winning run with a sacrifice fly as Atlanta beat St. Louis.

CUBS 3, ROCKIES 2 Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run double to back a solid outing from Alec Mills and lead Chicago past Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 10, ORIOLES 3 Recently acquired Anthony Rizzo homered again, DJ LeMahieu drove in four runs and New York beat Baltimore.

RAYS 4, MARINERS 3 Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Seattle to avoid a season series sweep.

RED SOX 4, TIGERS 1 Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 in five shutout innings and Boston beat Detroit to snap a five-game losing streak.

BLUE JAYS 8, INDIANS 6 George Springer hit his 42nd career leadoff home run for the first of his four hits, Steven Matz pitched six shutout innings and Toronto beat Cleveland.

ROYALS 9, WHITE SOX 1 Salvador Perez hit a two-run home run and Kansas City went deep four times to beat Chicago.

ANGELS 2, RANGERS 1 Shohei Ohtani pitched six solid innings, Juan Lagares raced home from second base on a wild pitch for the lead with the two-way standout at the plate, and Los Angeles beat Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 5, PADRES 4 (10) Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning and Oakland rallied to beat San Diego.

REDS 6, TWINS 5 Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings, Tyler Stephenson homered and Cincinnati held on to beat Minnesota.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 9, Washington 5

NY Mets 5, Miami 3

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 2

San Francisco at Arizona, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

NY Yankees 10, Baltimore 3

Toronto 8, Cleveland 6

Boston 4, Detroit 1

LA Angels 2, Texas 1

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Oakland 5, San Diego 4 (10)

LA Dodgers 7, Houston 5

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Oakland Athletics' Starling Marte, center, celebrates with Mark Canha, right after they scored on a double by Matt Olson, next to San Diego Padres' Tim Hill, left, during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The A's won 5-4. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)