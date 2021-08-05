Benton County Sheriff's Office's unmarked car stolen

BENTONVILLE -- An unmarked Benton County Sheriff's Office vehicle was stolen early Monday.

The silver 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with license plate 699 SSC and dark tinted windows was taken from a driveway in Cave Springs, according to a Sheriff's Office news release and Facebook post.

Security camera footage from the home, released by the Sheriff's Office, shows what appears to be a man walk up to the vehicle and unlock it using a key fob. The video shows him wearing a backpack and carrying a television set.

There were not any county-issued items or items to be concerned about in the vehicle, according to the release. The vehicle is equipped with lights and a siren box, and the lights are visor and rear emergency lights only, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office is requesting until the vehicle is recovered for people to call 911 in the event they are being pulled over by an unmarked car and confirm with the dispatcher they are being pulled over by a law enforcement officer.

[Don't see the video above? Click here to watch: nwaonline.com/84stolen/]