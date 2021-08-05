Benton County sheriff's vehicle stolen

BENTONVILLE -- An unmarked Benton County sheriff's office vehicle was stolen early Monday.

The silver 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with license plate 699 SSC and dark tinted windows was taken from a driveway in Cave Springs, according to a Sheriff's Office news release and Facebook post.

Security camera footage from the home, released by the sheriff's office, shows what appears to be a man walk up to the vehicle and unlock it using a key fob. The video shows him wearing a backpack and carrying a television set.

There were not any county-issued items or items to be concerned about in the vehicle, according to the release. The vehicle is equipped with lights and a siren box, and the lights are visor and rear emergency lights only, according to the release.