Bentonville, Cedarville school board races draw first-time political candidates

Some political newcomers are making a bid for Northwest Arkansas school board seats.

The one-week filing period ended at noon Wednesday with six candidates running for three seats in the Bentonville and Cedarville school districts. Both races feature candidates making first-time political bids.

Elections are scheduled for Nov. 2. Most school districts in the state held board elections in May, but Bentonville and Cedarville are two of the exceptions.

Winners will receive five-year terms. School board positions are unpaid in Arkansas.

Joe Quinn, the incumbent, will be running against Mike Swanson for Bentonville's Zone 7 seat, which covers southwest Bentonville and parts of Centerton, Rogers, Highfill and Cave Springs. Both men live in Rogers.

Quinn, 65, ran unopposed in 2016, one year after the board appointed him to the seat left vacant when Wendi Cheatham resigned.

Quinn is a self-employed consultant, he said. He has two children, both of whom graduated from Bentonville High School.

The incumbent said he's running for another term to continue to see the district through the covid-19 crisis.

"I think there will be challenges and decisions can be made post-covid that will require reasonable, thoughtful people making good decisions," Quinn said.

Swanson, 32, of Rogers said he's making his first bid for public office to be more involved in what his children are learning.

"With so many young families moving into our district each week, it is crucial that the board be in tune with the struggles that parents are dealing with on a daily basis," he is quoted as saying in a news release. "I would also like to see an emphasis put on the liberal arts portion of education. In an age where sensationalism rules the day, it's important for our students to not only know facts, but also understand the basic principles that our society is built on and how we are able to operate in a free society."

Swanson works in sales for General Mills, he said. He has three children, one of whom is enrolled at Evening Star Elementary School and another who attends school at First Baptist Rogers.

Eric White, Bentonville's board president, is running unopposed for Zone 3, which consists of parts of north and central Bentonville and east Centerton.

White defeated incumbent Grant Lightle and former board member Beth Haney with 55% of the vote during his first bid for the board in 2016.

White, 52, is a Bentonville resident and executive vice president of Brosnan Risk Consultants, he said. He has two children who graduated from Bentonville and West high schools.

White said he's running for a second term to help Bentonville students continue to strive toward a quality education.

"Our challenge is going from really good, maybe even great, to continuing to get better," he said. "That's a unique challenge and it's fun and exciting to be a part of."

Only residents of the zones are eligible to vote in Bentonville's board races.

Cedarville

Position 2 in Cedarville is up for election this year. All Cedarville School Board positions are at-large.

Rodney Dickens, Cedarville's board president, currently holds the position but didn't file to run for another term, according to Gina Harris, Crawford County deputy clerk.

Tammy Hibbard, Tracy Mankins and Laura Willis, all of Cedarville, filed to compete for the position, according to Crawford County clerk documents.

Mankins, 42, said she is director of inspections for the Arkansas Air National Guard. She is making her first bid for public office, she said. She has three children, two of whom attend Cedarville Elementary School.

"I saw the need and I have a passion for my kids' education," Mankins said of her decision to run. "I want to be part of the school board to be a voice for the people in that community."

Hibbard and Willis did not return messages left for them Wednesday by phone, email and text.

Candidates upon filing must be a qualified voter and a resident of the district and respective electoral zone, if board members are elected from zones. Candidates also must file a petition with at least 20 signatures of qualified registered voters from the district or zone, or file a note of write-in candidacy with the county clerk.