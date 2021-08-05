Bentonville hospital building west-side emergency facility

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Health is building a combined freestanding emergency and urgent-care facility on the city's west side.

The 11,000-square-foot facility at East Centerton Boulevard and Southwest Tater Black Road will be a department of Northwest Medical Center Bentonville, according to a news release. It will be the first in the region to offer emergency and urgent care under one roof, the release states.

The building is to open by the end of the year.

"Our primary goal is to provide the residents and visitors of west Bentonville and Centerton area with faster access to emergency and urgent care services," said Patrick Kerrwood, chief executive officer for Northwest Medical Center Bentonville.

The facility will be equipped to handle emergencies like a hospital, but if patients don't need acute care, they will receive and be billed only for urgent-care services, Kerrwood said. It will have 12 private exam rooms as well as on-site labs, X-ray, ultrasound and computed tomography, the release states. Services will be available around the clock.

"This means that as a patient, you do not have to try to decide which type of location to go to when you need immediate care," he said.

An urgent-care facility typically treats non-life-threatening conditions like colds, flu, strep throat and lacerations, the release states. An emergency room treats more serious conditions such as chest pain, abdominal pain, dehydration and complex fractures.

"This approach makes care more affordable by avoiding the higher cost of the emergency room if patients only require urgent care services," Kerrwood said.

Ambulances will transport patients to Northwest Health Emergency & Urgent Care, according to spokeswoman Christina Bull.

If an emergency situation requires care beyond what the department can provide and a full-service hospital can be accessed in a reasonable time, then patients likely will be transported to the nearest hospital, she said.

If a patient does need to be admitted to a hospital, Northwest Health can arrange ambulance transportation to a facility of the patient's choice, Bull said.

Northwest Health Emergency & Urgent Care will be in Bentonville on the border with Centerton. Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said that having an emergency room nearby will be good for the growing community of 20,000 residents.

Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville is seven or eight minutes away from Centerton while the new facility will just be one or two minutes, Edwards said. He noted that the city already contracts with Northwest Health for ambulance service.

"In a dire emergency, that is very close," he said.