Bulldogs look to build on two straight runs in playoffs

WHITE HALL -- A new indoor practice facility serves as the backdrop on the south end of Bulldog Stadium at White Hall High School.

Spanning the width of the field approximately, the facility is one of the newest additions to the campus financed by a $25 million bond measure voters approved in 2019.

"I feel like it's a big step up because, really, White Hall football has never had anything like this," senior wide receiver Carsen Terrell said. "Really, it's the community coming together and rewarding us for last year when we went three rounds in the playoffs and the year before, when we went three rounds in the playoffs. But now, I think we've got to take that next step and go to the championship, and let's get a ring."

The multipurpose building opened in time for preseason camp, which began Monday for a Bulldogs team that's gone three rounds deep in the 5A state playoffs in each of Coach Bobby Bolding's first two years at the school. The Bulldogs were semifinalists in 2019 and quarterfinalists last fall in an expanded bracket due to covid-19, losing a close call to Harrison.

"It's pretty important. We've been waiting a long time for this," senior outside linebacker Rodrico Bowens said.

White Hall went 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the 5A-Central Conference last season. Just taking one step closer to the school's first state championship is enough of a motivating factor, but the Bulldogs have new digs to help them in their pursuit.

"It boosts the morale of the team, but the players and us as coaches have to go back and look at the leadership of our superintendent [Doug Dorris] and the leadership from our school board and the community buying in for us to have a facility like this," assistant head coach Jason Mitchell said. "So we're beyond blessed to have this. It makes us feel so much better, but we wouldn't have it without Mr. Dorris, the administration, the school board and the community support. We wouldn't have anything like this."

The Bulldogs wore shoulder pads and helmets Wednesday, the third day of preseason camp. That gave them a more physical session while temperatures have not yet approached 100 degrees this week.

"I thought we came out well the first couple of days," said Mitchell, who coaches the offensive line. "Of course, the weather has been good. We've been flying around a little bit with the helmets on. Putting those pads on today, we kind of took a step back as far as the linemen. The skill guys and skinny guys, they've been all right, but the linemen, putting those pads on kind of took a little toll on them today, being the third day and you're putting the pads on. We've got to get a little more physical, but we're doing good. Still a lot of things to improve on, but the kids have worked hard. We've seen that. They've worked their butts off for us."

Terrell likes what he's seeing from the offense, which he says has a young line but an experienced quarterback in senior Matthew Martinez.

"We have a lot of seniors returning," he said. "I feel like if we can put it together, we'll be a good group this year."

Bowens lines up alongside middle linebacker Gray Shannon, who communicates between the front line and secondary. Bowens said the defense looks good but just has to work out a few problems on the backside.

"I just want our team to come together," Bowens said. "We want to compete for a state championship this year, and that's why everybody's coming together as a team and working hard every day."

White Hall 2021 football schedule

Scrimmage

Aug. 17;at Stuttgart, 6 p.m.

Regular season (all games at 7 p.m.)

Aug. 27;home vs. Sheridan

Sept. 3;home vs. Warren

Sept. 10;at Parkview

Sept. 17;home vs. Drew Central

Sept. 24;home vs. Jacksonville

Oct. 1;at Little Rock Christian

Oct. 8;home vs. Pulaski Academy

Oct. 15;at Watson Chapel

Oct. 22;home vs. Maumelle

Nov. 5;at Beebe

Rodrico Bowens

White Hall High School football players simulate plays during practice Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Bulldog Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Carsen Terrell