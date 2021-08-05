Casas goes deep again to help U.S. advance

YOKOHAMA, Japan -- For Triston Casas, the Olympics feel as comfortable as spring training.

That's because when he stepped to the plate in the United States' elimination game against the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, he was facing Boston Red Sox Class AA teammate Denyi Reyes.

"I have one career at-bat off of him in spring training, and I hit a home run over the batter's eye, as well," Casas said after he crushed a two-run, first-inning drive that started the Americans to a 3-1 win. "So 2 for 2 with a walk."

Tyler Austin, a former major leaguer in his home ballpark of the Central League's Yokohama Bay Stars, added a home run in the fifth against Gabriel Arias, his second of the tournament to go with a .412 average and five RBI.

The U.S. (3-1) plays defending champion South Korea (3-2) tonight for a spot in Saturday's gold medal game, with the loser facing the Dominicans for the bronze. Japan (4-0) defeated South Korea 5-2 to earn a spot in the title game.

Scott Kazmir (1-0) escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the first. The 37-year-old left-hander pitched two-hit ball over five scoreless innings, retiring 14 of his final 15 batters around Jose Bautista's leadoff double in the third.

"I felt like I still had a lot in me," Kazmir said.

A 21-year-old first baseman at Portland, Maine, Cassas homered following a one-out walk to Austin. Cassas, batting .313 with 8 RBI, was the 26th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft and is hitting .271 with 6 homers and 30 RBI for the Sea Dogs this season.

"I wouldn't necessarily say it's better, but the atmosphere makes it better," he said of the Olympics. "I feel like it puts pressure on both sides of the ball, on defense and on offense, really stay engaged in every pitch, really just trying to focus on winning. In affiliated ball, sometimes you can get out of that mindset.

"At the end of the tournament," he added, "nobody's going to remember really how many home runs I hit or how many runs I drive in. It's just whether we came home with that gold."

Reyes (0-1), a 24-year-old right-hander, allowed 2 runs and 2 hits in 4 innings. He is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in two starts and 11 relief appearances at Portland.

"We did talk about it and basically said may the best man win," Reyes recalled of his conversation with Cassas.

Before he made two starts and a relief appearance for San Francisco in late May and June, Kazmir had not pitched in the major leagues since 2016. He hopes agent Brian Peters can get him signed for later this season or 2022.

"I have two little boys," Kazmir said. "I want them to see me play and not just see a video or anything like that. I feel like that's a huge motivation for me."

Kazmir was available for the Olympics because he was assigned outright to Class AAA Sacramento on June 11.

"He fell under a rock. I think he got designated for assignment at the right time when we were about ready to make some decisions in putting our club together," U.S. Manager Mike Scioscia said. "There's no doubt he can pitch in the major leagues and be very effective, and I'm sure that's going to happen at some point."

Kazmir started on 16 days' rest on a broiling day with a 90-degree Fahrenheit temperature at game time and high humidity. With a fastball in the 91 mph range and a cutter he's developed, he threw 77 pitches, struck out 5 and walked 1.

Playing 14 hours after their ninth-inning comeback win over Israel, the Dominicans (2-3) loaded the bases with one out in the first. Johan Mieses grounded into a force out at the plate, bringing up Melky Cabrera, who was 3 for 10 against Kazmir in his big league career. Cabrera bounced to Todd Frazier, who stepped on third for the inning-ending forceout.

"Mostly his swing stays the same," Kazmir said.

Brandon Dickson, Scott McGough and Anthony Gose followed with an inning each.

