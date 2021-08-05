Classic will honor 2020, '21 deer

Barring a mandatory shutdown, the Arkansas Big Buck Classic will take place as usual during the third weekend of January to honor the biggest bucks taken during the 2020 and 2021 hunting seasons.

You read that right. The Big Buck Classic will give equal billing to bucks taken in 2020. Bucks taken last fall were not honored because the 2021 show was canceled.

Tommy Murchison, co-owner and promoter of the Arkansas Big Buck Classic, said honoring two seasons worth of bucks in one show will be a logistical nightmare, but it is the only way to maintain the show's integrity. The same prizes will be awarded to bucks killed in 2020 as to 2021 bucks, including the grand prize for Best of Show, an all-terrain utility vehicle.

Murchison said that he and Cathy Murchison considered multiple ideas to honor the 2020 class, like holding a smaller, scaled-down event at a smaller venue. No alternative was acceptable.

"I told Cathy, 'We are about to do irreparable damage to our brand,' " Murchison said. He explained that since it was established in 1990, the Big Buck Classic has maintained a standard of excellence as one of the nation's premier deer hunting expos. Doing anything to diminish that standard would undermine everything the Big Buck Classic represents, he added.

"We've got to bite the bullet and do it right, no matter what it takes," Murchison said. "It wasn't an easy thing to do when we started it all those years ago, and we've cleared some mighty high hurdles since then. We're looking ahead. Make it right. Do it right. We'll figure it out."

The logistical challenges will be daunting. Every year, volunteers score hundreds of antlers. Staffers must check in every rack. To ease that task, hunters that killed bucks in 2020 must register their antlers no later than Oct. 1.

There's also the Wall of Honor to consider. That's the giant board behind the stage at Barton Coliseum where all of the racks are displayed. Murchison said he's considering having two walls of honor for the 2020 and 2021 classes.

The entertainment aspect is another factor. Everybody that kills a big buck is interviewed onstage about the deer and the hunt. It's a big deal to the hunters and to the audience.

Now, multiply the number of interviews potentially by two.

We say "potentially" because it is possible that hunters that killed deer in 2020 will have lost interest. Murchison said he hopes that 2020 hunters will participate with equal enthusiasm. He said they will be treated with just as much respect as 2021 hunters.

There's also a major matter of the ceremony itself. Hunters that killed the biggest bucks in their respective counties are honored individually, as are hunters that killed the biggest bucks by category, such as archery, crossbow, muzzleloader and modern rifle. There's even a category for people that found shed antlers. Honoring all those people from two seasons will make for a very long ceremony.

Murchison dismissed the idea of holding the 2020 ceremony in the morning and the 2021 ceremony in the evening.

"There's a lot of attention directed at the stage events, and it draws a lot of people out of the Hall of Industry," Murchison said. "That wouldn't be fair to our vendors."

Health and safety are major considerations, as well. If the show is allowed to proceed, Murchison said the Big Buck Classic will abide by any official guidelines in effect at that time.

"We have a responsibility to protect the health and safety of the people that come to the Big Buck Classic," Murchison said. "Everybody has sacrificed a lot over the last year and a half with this disease, and we want to do everything possible to provide a safe environment for our customers to pay tribute to deer hunting in the Natural State."