Coroner: Left covid off death certificates

A small county in Missouri undercounted the number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus after a coroner agreed to remove covid-19 as a cause of death from some death certificates upon being asked by families of the deceased.

The undercount in coronavirus-linked deaths in Macon County, home to around 15,000, as a result of the coroner’s actions is relatively small. The Kansas City Star, which first broke news of the story, pegged the figure at a half-dozen or more. But it comes amid broader recognition that the number of covid fatalities in the United States is probably higher than the official tally of 614,000.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

In Macon, some requests came from people who wanted to avoid being reminded of how they could not see family before their deaths because of restrictions on visits to hospitals and nursing homes. “A lot of families were upset. They didn’t want covid on the death certificates,” the county coroner, Brian Hayes, told the Star.

Hayes, a Republican elected official who is also a partner at a local funeral home, said he obliged requests to alter or omit covid as the cause of death only when there was a factual alternative that could be listed. “I won’t lie for them, it’s gotta be true, but I do what pleases the family,” Hayes said, according to the Star.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent early Wednesday.