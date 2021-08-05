Covid news in brief

Jacksonville forum

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District will hold a forum on covid-19 vaccinations and a clinic.

The forum, which will be held virtually, is scheduled for 7 p.m. today.

Dr. Lanita White of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy will talk about the coronavirus, including vaccinations, the delta variant, signs and symptoms, and mask wearing. People will be able to ask questions during the forum.

The forum is accessible two ways: Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95554017912 Facebook Live at Facebook.com/JacksonvilleNorth-Pulaski The clinic will be 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the Maker’s Space Classroom, Jacksonville High School, 1301 W. Main St.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered. The clinic is being held in conjunction with ARcare.

City Hall off-limits

Magnolia City Hall will be closed to the public because of the increasing cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus, the city has announced. The building was off-limits during an earlier period of the pandemic.

City officials ask residents to use the drive-thru lane or drop box for water bill payments.

Anyone who needs to meet with someone in City Hall can make an appointment at (870) 234-1375.

— Democrat-Gazette staff

Pfizer doses in NLR

North Little Rock First United Methodist Church is having a coronavirus vaccination drive 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd. The clinic will offer 100 Pfizer doses in conjunction with Cornerstone Pharmacy. The church encourages reserving a dose at https://linktr.ee/nlrfumc.

— Democrat-Gazette staff

Junior League clinic

The Junior League of Little Rock is hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at its building at 401 Scott St.

The clinic will have Pfizer vaccines, which can be given to people at least 12 years old, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are for those 18 and up. Those receiving Pfizer doses will be scheduled for a second dose.

The clinic is a partnership with the state Department of Health and ExpressRx.

— Democrat-Gazette staff

Casino’s incentives

Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff announced Wednesday that it is offering incentives to encourage its employees to get vaccinated.

Upon proof of vaccination, the employee will receive two days of paid time off and be entered into a drawing for a $1,000 prize each week from next Wednesday through Sept. 8.

“Our executive team looked for a creative way to encourage even more of our 900-person team to get vaccinated, while also rewarding those that have already had their shots,” Carlton Saffa, chief marketing officer for the casino, said “While there is significant expense to the business to offer two free days of paid time off, the alternative is far more expensive. Giving away $5,000 to five vaccinated employees adds a little fun to this program; after all, we are a casino.” The casino does not require its employees to be vaccinated, Saffa said.

Saracen is holding an on-site vaccination clinic 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in conjunction with the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and the Health Department.

“Beyond our employees, the general public can get vaccinated there,” Saffa said. “Our employees are able to get their shot on the clock.” In the end, the casino just wants “to see folks get vaccinated,” Saffa said.

“I’d encourage other businesses large and small to think creatively about how they could do the same,” he said.

— Jeannie Roberts

Vets’ appointments

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will provide covid-19 vaccinations to veterans, spouses, and caregivers.

They can call (800) 691-8387, ext. 67979, to schedule an appointment or to ask questions.

Arkansas sites are:

4-8 p.m. Saturday, , VFW Post 3031, 11160 N. Old Wire Road, Rogers

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 14, Sun Fest Market, 1 Forest Park Ave., Holiday Island

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 17, Ozark Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 2713 W. Commercial St., Ozark

11 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 21, Harrison Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 814 U.S. 62-65 North, Suite 8, Harrison

3-7 p.m., Aug. 26, VFW Post 1674, 830 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs

— Democrat-Gazette staff