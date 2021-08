Marriage Licenses

Michael Patterson, 64, and Jacquelyn Vargovich, 50, both of Little Rock.

Jackson Leavitt, 20, and Whitley Small, 20, both of North Little Rock.

Ricky Carroll, 42, and Anita Blamer, 40, both of North Little Rock.

Terry Mooney, 34, and Tiffany Brown, 33, both of Sherwood.

Judy Fletcher, 68, and James East, 82, both of Little Rock.

Jakeob Ward, 29, and Madison Logsdon, 26, both of Little Rock.

Charles Foster, 30, and Katie Black, 33, both of Sherwood.

Frederick Doles, 50, and Carla Cole, 50, both of Little Rock.

Camden Lewis, 21, of Sherwood, and Haley Burns, 20, of Cabot.

Meagan Fleming, 30, and John Rago, 43, both of Little Rock.

Emmanuel Kamanda, 32, and Kierra Bell, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Jessica Mitchell, 36, of Little Rock, and Issac McAlphin, 47, of Calion.

Divorces

FILED

21-2498 Sandra Collins v. Charles Collins.

21-2499 Christina Hudson v. Joshua Hudson.

21-2501 Elizabeth Head v. Tristan Head.

21-2502 Melissa Durham v. Richard Durham, Jr.

21-2503 Bruce White v. Shaunyel Brown.

21-2504 Reginald Davis v. Ashley Swindle-Davis.

21-2505 Tina Thornton v. Eric Thornton.

21-2507 Amanda Fitzpatrick v. Ryan Fitzpatrick.

21-2508 Amber Douglas v. Zachary Douglas.

21-2509 Tia Borum v. Rickardo Borum.

21-2512 Marbel Soto v. Gracie Soto.

21-2515 Mitchell Garrett v. Tammy Garrett.

GRANTED

20-3828 Clyde Peterson v. Shaka Owens.

20-3976 Jennifer Ball v. Brandon Ball.

21-477 Shannon McKinney v. Frank McKinney.

21-600 Brandy Hamilton v. Jeremy Hamilton.

21-907 Hannah Harris v. Nicholos Harris.

21-975 Mariah Cannon v. Dirregija Gay.

21-1472 Jessica Jackson v. Patrick McGeeney.

21-1693 Marvin Edwards v. LaTonya Edwards.

21-2053 Laura Stoltz v. Matthew Stoltz.