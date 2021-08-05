Ex-deputies, ex-prisoner testify in trial of sheriff

FORT SMITH -- Two ex-employees of the Franklin County sheriff's office testified against their former boss Wednesday, describing an instance when they said he got physical with a detainee during an interview.

Kevin Hutchison and Travis Ball provided their accounts as witnesses for the federal government against Sheriff Anthony Boen, 51, in U.S. District Court.

Boen pleaded innocent to three federal charges of deprivation of rights under color of law on Dec. 17, 2019. His indictment accuses him of using unreasonable force against detainees three separate times from September 2017 to December 2018, all of which resulted in "bodily injury."

Hutchison said he resigned from the sheriff's office as a detective in 2019. He told attorney Michael Songer about being involved in an interview of Brandon English of Ozark with Boen and Ball.

English was brought into Ball's office by a jailer at Boen's request, according to Hutchison. He said English was sitting "nonchalantly" next to Boen when Boen started cursing at him, after which he grabbed English. English's chair tipped over onto the floor with him still in it. Boen then grabbed English by his hair, which was long, and angrily called him a thief and told him to take his thieving elsewhere. Hutchison said English was rubbing his head afterward.

Boen's indictment states this took place Nov. 21, 2018.

Hutchison said he was investigating a series of thefts and commercial burglaries prior to this. English was arrested as part of the investigation in late 2018. Hutchison interviewed English twice in his office, although it didn't yield any useful information. He told Boen this fact before the third interview, which, in contrast to his earlier ones, wasn't recorded and was done without anyone reading English his rights.

Hutchison said while he was shocked by the incident, he was afraid to do or say anything out of fear of reprisal from Boen, who could reportedly fire him for any reason.

Russell Wood, one of the attorneys representing Boen, in his cross examination brought up the two times Boen demoted Hutchison during his tenure at the sheriff's office. Hutchison said it took him multiple months each time to work his way back up to the rank of deputy.

Hutchison also, in answering Wood's questions, said he told a small number of people before and after Boen's indictment about his interest in running for sheriff. Hutchison agreed with Wood when asked if Boen, who won the 2018 election for sheriff by a considerable margin, being convicted of his criminal charges could allow him to have a successful campaign for the position.

Ball, who was Hutchison's superior at the time of the reported incident, said the third English interview in his office was Boen's rather than theirs. He claimed to have seen Boen grab English's shirt area while English was sitting in a chair and go "backwards with him" onto the floor. Although his view of what happened from there was obscured by his desk, he heard Boen, who seemed angry, yell at English.

The jurors also heard from English. English said the reported incident consisted of Boen grabbing him by the chest, slamming him down onto the floor and yelling at him while holding him down. He said his head and back hit the floor, and he lost a "substantial" amount of hair during the encounter.

The government also presented jurors a picture taken two to three days after the reported incident and after English was released from the jail. The picture depicted English shirtless with a mark on his chest said to be a hand print or bruising from Boen.

Wood asked English if he had two to three days to make such a mark on his own by hitting his chest in a certain way. English responded in the affirmative, but added he didn't see any benefit to do so.

This was followed by Wood presenting reports showing English's multiple felony convictions in Franklin County, as well as querying English about a portion of his testimony in which he said he, rather than Boen, picked himself up after Boen brought him to the office floor.

English also said there were four people present for the interview in Ball's office as opposed to the three Hutchison mentioned.

The trial will continue at 8:30 a.m. today.