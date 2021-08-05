Fresh flowers spread cheer, spark smiles in Pineville, Mo.

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Jesseca Freese believes that her flowers sell themselves.

The colorful variety she offers at Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner sparks a lot of conversation. People often comment that the colors are vibrant and beautiful.

Some ask, "Are they real?" she said, laughing.

Freese grows about 20 to 30 varieties. The heavy rainfall the area received this spring was beneficial in some ways but, across the board, not great for all her flowers.

"Some flowers thrived; some did not," she said.

Freese operates Rolling Acres Farm and sells her flowers every week at the local farmers market at Sims Corner. She uses natural and organic methods to grow her flowers and produce, such as sweet peppers and tomatoes.

Her son, Niko Freese-Davis, assists her. He created a sign and helps customers as they shop for the colorful flowers.

Freese humbly explains that she arranges certain colors together, organizing them by her artistic instinct. Each arrangement features colorful flowers, but none are the same.

"I try to be creative and have them look different from each other," she said.

For now, the flowers continue to steal the show.

The impact of seeing a booth displaying all kinds of fresh, flower arrangements cannot be underestimated. Freese knows that flowers can make a difference -- and can certainly brighten a room.

"They can totally change a space," she said.

Her farm, located just a few miles up the road, is a tangible way for Freese to provide something bright and colorful.

Those flowers spark many customer smiles.

"A lot of positive feedback makes it worth it," she said. "Flowers make people happy."

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Spring rains have helped these flowers flourish. Jesseca Freese of Rolling Acres Farm offers these beauties every Saturday at Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner.